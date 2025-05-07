26-Time Collegiate All-American Olivia Bray Announces Her Retirement from Swimming

University of Texas graduate Olivia Bray has announced her retirement from competitive swimming after 17 years.

In her departing message, Bray acknowledged that her 5th year of collegiate swimming wasn’t the ending she had imagined, but that she still has positive reflections on her time in the sport.

“This wasn’t the year or ending I had imagined, but as I step away from the sport and reflect on my career, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Swimming has shaped me in ways I can’t fully put into words—it has challenged me, pushed me beyond my limits, and taught me resilience, discipline, and passion. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. Thank you @texaswsd for the last five years—for providing a space where I could grow as an athlete, teammate, student, and person. It was the most fun I’ve ever had. To my teammates, thank you for making every practice, every meet, and every moment so special and fun. And to my coaches @ccapitani & @daltonmj & @chad_mylin, thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and shaping me into the person I am today. To my friends, thank you for your unwavering support. And to my family, thank you for letting me chase my dreams and always believing in me. There aren’t enough thank yous to cover everyone or fully express my gratitude. It’s hard to put into words what this sport has meant to me, but I know I’m walking away with a full heart, lifelong memories, and the comfort of knowing I gave it my all. Little me would be so proud of it all. Time to let my body rest- Bray out🫶🏼”

Bray, 23, was a 26-time All-American for the Longhorns, and in 2019 she set the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 100 yard fly at 50.19. Even in high school, that made her the 8th-best performer in history at any age.

She was a member of three NCAA Championship runner-up teams with Texas (2022, 2023, 2024), and also finished as a runner-up individually once, in 2021, when she was 2nd in the 200 fly.

In summer 2023, Bray stepped away from the sport to focus on intense mental health treatment, and returned to the Longhorns for her senior season with renewed vigor. She won a bronze medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in the 100 fly (58.36), won the Big 12 title in the 200 back (1:53.01), and had a pair of top 5 butterfly finishes at the 2024 NCAA Championships (3rd in the 100 fly @50.52, 5th in the 200 fly @ 1:52.45).

In her 5th year, referenced in her Instagram post, she swam the backstroke leg of Texas’ 5th place 400 medley relay and also earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in the 200 fly in 1:54.44.

Bray was a 21-time Big 12 Champion individually, won 5 conference team titles in 5 seasons, was named the 2020-2021 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and graduates as a University of Texas record holder in the 200 medley relay.

In addition to her five medal performance at the 2023 Pan American Games (including four relays), she made minor international representations for Team USA at the 2022 Mare Nostrum series (senior team) and at the 2019 Mel Zajac International in Canada (junior team). She also made the final, finishing 7th, at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Bray, a native of Daleville, Virginia, grew up swimming for the Lord Botetourt School and the Virginia Gators.