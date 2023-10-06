How Stepping Away From Swimming Helped Olivia Bray Regain Her Love of the Sport

Texas senior Olivia Bray shared her struggles with depression this week in an effort to normalize the conversation surrounding mental health.

Bray revealed how her success in the pool and in the classroom last season only made it more difficult to “let people in” and open up about her suicidal feelings.

“All I wanted to do was make it through March for my team,” Bray said.

After the Virginia native scored a career-high 42 points at the 2023 NCAA Championships in March — highlighted by a 3rd-place finish in the 500 free (4:37.02), 5th-place finish in the 100 back (50.61), and 7th-place finish in the 200 back (1:51.95) — she “spiraled.”

“I had no energy left to take care of myself,” Bray wrote on Instagram. “I was hopeless and lost.”

This summer, Bray spent less time training and instead focused her energy on intense outpatient treatment. She said she missed being heavily involved with the team over the offseason while acknowledging that “it was worth it to take a step back” because “I’m not sure I would be here if I hadn’t done that.”

“I gained some tools over the summer and regained my love for swimming and the excitement for the future,” Bray said. “I can’t thank my family, coaches, teammates, support staff at UT, and the people I met at IOP enough.

“All this to say, if you are struggling, there are resources that can help you and people who will support you,” she added. “It’s hard to admit when you’re struggling, but it’s brave to ask for help. These thoughts can become more manageable and you can find the excitement for life again. Your life matters and you’re not alone in this world.”

It’s not the first time that Bray has opened up about her mental health struggles in an attempt to erase the stigma around the conversation. Last December, she spoke with the Daily Texan about attending an in-person treatment center in the summer of 2020 to help deal with mental health issues stemming from an eating disorder.