21 New Year’s Resolutions for Swim Parents

  SwimSwam | December 29th, 2016 | Club, Lifestyle

Courtesy of  Elizabeth Wickham

As a swim parent, I’ve made my share of mistakes. Through the years, I’ve evolved and hopefully improved. For example, I am not the same swim parent today that I was 10 years ago. I still get nervous at meets, but I no longer compare my kids to other swimmers. I enjoy each moment as a swim parent, knowing that I won’t be in this role forever.

The New Year provides a golden opportunity to reflect on our swim parenting skills. Are we adding to the swim experience—or detracting from it? Here’s my list of 21 New Year’s Resolutions for all swim parents:

1

I will get my swimmer to practice consistently and on time.

2

I will talk positively about the coach and team to other swim parents.

3

I will sign up to volunteer at meets early and often.

4

I will not compare my child’s times with other swimmers.

5

I will not show my frustration when my swimmer has a bad swim.

6

I will cheer, not coach my child.

7

I will reach out to newer swim parents and be a positive role model.

8

I won’t rehash swim performances on the drive home from a meet.

9

I will let my kids mature and take charge of their lives.

10

I promise to not helicopter and hover at practices and meets.

11

I will praise my swimmer for good sportsmanship.

12

I will provide healthy food at meets and at home.

13

I will let my swimmers find their own heats and lanes.

14

I will cheer for other swimmers on our team.

15

I will not use bribery to motivate my child.

16

I will encourage my child’s effort and not focus on performance.

17

I will not engage in gossip on the pool deck.

18

I will not automatically take my child’s side if there’s an issue with the coach or teammates.

19

I will not stand behind the blocks while my child races.

20

I will not impose my goals on my swimmer.

21

I will subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine and read SwimSwam.com to become a better informed swim parent.

What is on your list of New Year’s Resolutions to be a better swim parent?

Elizabeth WickhamElizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.

Swimmmer

Maybe your kids aren’t that good. Or they don’t care and make you think they do.

7 seconds ago
8 year veteran dad
This advice is like the old adage, but slightly modified, “Parents should be seen not heard”. I have for the most part followed this advice, but I really am not so sure it has served my swimmer well. I had watched my kid’s times stagnate from AA to B times over the course of 2 years with a 3+ practice per week winter program. While I had a speaking relationship with the winter coaches, I did not bring it up with them and there was no analysis and no advice from them. I did have a solid relationship with my summer coach. When pressed, she said it was time for the kid to go to a better swim program/team before… Read more »
11 months 15 days ago
A swim coach
Really?? 5x a week and you are whining? Did you ever think (or realize) that it’s a “good” club because your swimmer has to go to practice? And are they forcing you to be on the team? If you don’t want your swimmer to do the work than why swim for a program that expects the work? And what does your swimmer think? Do they want to go to holiday practice? Do they want to go 5 times a week? because if it’s what the swimmer wants, why are you bitching? And if it’s not what the swimmer wants to do why are they doing it? And why are you paying for it? Mrs. Wickham’s post is spot on. It… Read more »
11 months 28 days ago
