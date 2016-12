10 Trainer Stereotypen – erkennst du deinen Trainer wieder?

2016 Swammy Awards: Female Junior Swimmer of the Year Surfing atop the new wave of Canadian swimming was Penny Oleksiak, who capped off an impressive summer in Rio with an Olympic gold in the 100 freestyle, where she tied with American Simone Manuel.

2016 Swammy Awards: National Development Award Canada has demonstrated clear, rapid development, rising to become one of the best swimming nations on the women’s side, and for it’s success this year is being named the recipient of the National Development Swammy Award.

2016 Swammy Awards: Junior Male Swimmer of the Year Youngster Kyle Chalmers would make his mark when his older teammates could not deliver, striking at just the right time in the men’s 100 free final at the 2016 Olympics.