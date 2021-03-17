20th Seed Olivia Carter Drops 200 IM At NCAAs (Day 2 Scratches)

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan junior Olivia Carter is the lone swimmer seeded inside the top 24 to scratch out of Day 2 prelims at the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships, dropping the 200 IM as the 20th seed.

Carter was entered with her time of 1:56.32 from last month’s Big Ten Championships where she finished third. That marked her second-fastest performance ever, having gone 1:55.78 at the 2019 SECs (Carter transferred from Georgia to Michigan in January 2020).

Carter did race on the Wolverines’ 800 free relay on Wednesday night (replacing Kathryn Ackerman from the Big Ten lineup), splitting 1:45.44 on the third leg as the team finished 10th in 7:01.81.

Carter is entered to race the 100 fly on Day 3 (seeded eighth) and the 200 fly on Day 4 (seeded third). The 20-year-old won the Big Ten title in the 200 fly in February and placed second in the 100 fly.

Other notable scratches from the 200 IM came from 33rd seed Coleen Gillilan of Notre Dame, 52nd seed Andrea Podmanikova of NC State, and 58th seed Ema Rajic of Cal.

A pair of swimmers seeded inside the top 40, UCLA’s Claire Grover (33rd) and USC’s Anicka Delgado (37th), have both opted out of the 50 free, while top 50 seeds Luciana Thomas and Emma Atkinson are out of the 500 free.

NC State’s Sophie Hansson, one of the favorites in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke on Days 3 and 4, is also out of the 50 free as the 45th seed. Rajic, Podmanikova and Hansson are all pure breaststrokers who will skip their “off” event and save up for the breast individuals and the medley relays.

Hoosier freshman Ella Ristic, the 22nd seed in the 500 free, remains on the heat sheets despite missing the 800 free relay due to being in concussion protocol. Indiana is hopeful Ristic will be cleared in time to race the 500.

DAY 2 SCRATCHES

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free