Indiana Freshman Ella Ristic Misses 800 Free Relay in Concussion Protocol

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana freshman Ella Ristic was not cleared by the team trainers to compete on Wednesday evening at the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships due to a concussion, head coach Ray Looze told SwimSwam.

The team is hopeful that she will be cleared in time for the 500 free on Thursday, where she’s the 22nd seed in the 500 free. That’s one of only two individual events for her, along with an 18th seed in the 200 free.

Ristic was noticeably absent from the Hoosiers’ 800 free relay as the team’s best 200 freestyler. That relay still managed to swim 7:02.42 and place 11th overall with a team of Josie Grote (1:45.43), Noelle Peplowski (1:46.08), Abby Kirkpatrick (1:45.03), and Laurel Eiber (1:45.88).

Kirkpatrick did a lot to help Indiana improve on their Big Ten Championship time thanks to a 1:45.03 split on Wednesday, which was 1.17 seconds better than she was at Big Tens.

Looze lauded the performance of the veteran relay, which had 3 seniors and a junior, calling it “one of the best scrappy relays we’ve ever put together.”

That includes the senior Eiber, who took Ristic’s spot and swam an anchor leg that was 1.23 seconds faster than her lifetime best flat-start in the event. Eiber is also a member of Indiana’s 200 and 400 free relays.

Ristic, a California native, finished 3rd in the 500 free and 2nd in the 200 free at the Big Ten Championships. She’s the 6th-best performer in school history in the 200 free.

Indiana sits in 11th place after 1 event at the Big Ten Championships. They improved 2 points on their seed in that event.