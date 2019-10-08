SEC Freshman of the Year Olivia Carter Transferring to Michigan in January 2020

Two and a half months after adding her name to the NCAA transfer database, thus signaling her intention to leave the University of Georgia after one year, All-American Olivia Carter has announced her new home: the University of Michigan. In July, she had told SwimSwam she was taking an Olympic redshirt year to train with her team, Enfinity Aquatics. But by entering the transfer portal it was clear she was planning to look at other options, as well. Today she announced her move to Michigan and confirmed to SwimSwam that she plans to begin as a mid-season transfer in January 2020.

Carter wrote on social media: “I’m elated to announce my decision to continue my collegiate swimming career at The University of Michigan. A special thank you to my parents for their continual support and encouragement-thank you for believing in me. GO BLUE 💛💙 #goblue #proudtobeawolverine”

While at Georgia, Carter put up lifetime bests in all her main events. She posted the 3rd-fastest 200 fly and 6th-fastest 100 fly in UGA history. Her collegiate PBs are:

100 Butterfly – 51.77

200 Butterfly – 1:52.70

100 Backstroke – 53.28

200 Backstroke – 1:54.72

200 IM – 1:55.78

Carter won the 200 fly and placed 6th in the 100 fly and 11th in the 200 IM at 2019 SEC Championships. From there she went on to NCAAs where she finished 7th in the 200 fly and 12 in the 100 fly, scoring 17 of the Bulldogs’ 66 points. She was also a member of two scoring relays: 4×200 free and 4×50 free. Carter was named 2019 SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Year for her exploits at Georgia.

Prior to college, Carter set meet records in the 200 fly at both 2017 Summer Juniors and 2017 Winter Juniors East. At the latter meet she won the 200 fly and 400 IM and was runner-up in the 200 back and 200 IM. As a member of the US National Junior Team, she won the 200 fly at 2018 Junior Pan Pacs.

Carter will join the class of 2022 at Michigan with swimmers Victoria Kwan, Maggie MacNeil, Katie Minnich, and Caroline Sisson and diver Allie Klein. She and MacNeil, the reigning World Champion in the 100m butterfly, will be a formidable pair of flyers for Big Blue. MacNeil was runner-up in the 100 fly (49.66), 4th in the 50 free (21.50), and 6th in the 100 back (50.98) at 2019 NCAA Championships.

