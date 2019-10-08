WATCH: Katie Ledecky Break American Record in Women’s 400 SCM Freestyle

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions

Full Meet Results

Select race videos from meet 1 of the 2019 International Swimming League series, hosted in Indianapolis, are now available via the ISL YouTube channel. That includes a video of the American Record set by Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 meter free that narrowly-missed the World Record as well.

Ledecky’s swim of 3:54.06 was easily under the American Record set by Katie Hoff in 2010 at 3:57.07. Ledecky last swam in short course meters at the 2013 Duel in the Pool, where she was a 4:02 in the 400 free. USA Swimming has confirmed that they will recognize Americans Records set at ISL meets.

The win was Ledecky’s only one of the meet for the DC Trident.

Also available are the finals of the skins races. While there was still significant money on the line, neither final had a particular point pressure, as both finalists of both the men’s and women’s races swim for Energy Standard. In the women’s finale, Sarah Sjostrom beat Femke Heemskerk. In the men’s final, Florent Manaudou took a gigantic breath off the start (and about a dozen more thereafter), while Ben Proud finished the 50 safely.