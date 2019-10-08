Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hardest (SCY) Event Bracket: 400 IM vs 200 Fly In the Final

Three rounds are behind us, and the 400 IM and 200 fly have made the final by identical 71-29 margins in the semis.

Round 3 Recap

200 Fly (71%) over 200 Free (29%)

The 200 fly actually faced a tougher test in round 2, only getting 68% of the votes against the 200 breast. The 200 free had barely scraped by in its first two matchups (55% against the 200 IM and 52% against the 500 free) and the Cinderella story finally ends in the final four.

400 IM (71%) over 1650 Free (29%)

The 400 IM got slightly more votes than the 200 fly, though the total percentages were about the same – this semifinal had a few more total votes. This was definitely the toughest test for the 400 IM so far, though, after it got 96% and 92% in the first two rounds.

Consolation Bracket: 5th-8th

5th Place: 200 Backstroke (38%)

6th Place: 200 Breaststroke (32%)

7th Place: 500 Freestyle (26%)

8th Place: 50 Freestyle (4%)

The 200 back and 200 breast were the clear favorites, with the 500 free holding its own. The 50 free, predictably, fell to the bottom of this consolation poll.

Consolation Bracket: 9th-16th

9th Place: 1000 Freestyle (42%)

10th Place: 200 IM (40%)

11th Place: 100 Butterfly (6%)

12th Place: 100 Backstroke (4%)

13th Place: 100 Freestyle/100 Breaststroke (tie – 4%)

15th Place: 100 IM (0%)

Updated Bracket

Final Round Matchups

The Championships Matchup: 200 Butterfly vs 400 IM

Which event is harder? (short course yards)

Bronze Medal Consolation Match: 200 Freestyle vs 1650 Freestyle

Which event is harder? (short course yards)

ConnorOslinFan420

my legs are tired just thinking about that turn from breast to free in the 400 im

1 hour ago
Dude

200 back would beat the 200 fly and 200 free this bracket sucks

50 minutes ago
DBSwims

*Tom Shields disliked that*

13 seconds ago
USAUSAUSA

I’m so triggered

