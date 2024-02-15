2024 World Championships: Night 5 Preview

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 5 Start Lists

Day 5 Finals Event Schedule

Women’s 200 fly final

Women’s 100 free seminfinal

Men’s 100 free final

Women’s 50 back final

Men’s 200 breast semifinal

Men’s 200 IM final

Women’s 200 breast semifinal

Men’s 200 back semifinal

Women’s 4×200 free relay final

Denmark’s Helena Bach swam the fastest time in semifinals with a 2:07.45 and was one of three swimmers under the 2:08 mark. Rachel Klinker of the USA swam a personal best by over a second to be the #2 seed heading into the final. Laura Stephens of Great Britain will also look to stand on the podium. Last summer’s 4th place finisher Lana Pudar snuck in the final and will swim in the outside lane as she was 8th.

Australia’s Shayna Jack led the way in prelims of the women’s 100 free. 200 freestyle winner earlier in the meet Siobhan Haughey swam the 3rd fastest time this morning. Only four women were under the 54 mark this morning. Nikolett Padar of Hungary swam the 16th fastest time this morning but has scratched the event in favor of the women’s 4×200 free relay that closes the night.

China’s Pan Zhanle looks to be the clear favorite in the men’s 100 free. Zhanle set a new World Record in the event on night 1 leading off China’s men’s 4×100 free relay. He swam the fastest time in semis and is the one to beat here. Alessandro Miressi of Italy swam the second fastest in semis. The men’s 200 free champion Hwang Sunwoo of South Korea is the #3 seed for tonight’s final and will look to add another medal to his tally.

The 50 back has a lot of the same swimmers as the 100 back as Iona Anderson of Australia won silver in the 100 back and is the top seed here. Gold medalist in the 100 back Claire Curzan of the USA is the #3 seed. Great Britain’s Lauren Cox sits in the middle of Anderson and Curzan as the #2 seed while bronze medalist in the 100 back Ingrid Wilm of Canada is the #4 seed.

Only one man got under the 2:10 mark this morning which was Finland’s Matti Mattsson. The 100 breast winner from earlier in the meet Nic Fink will look to earn a medal in all three breastroke events after a bronze finish in the 50 as Fink was 6th this morning.

Carson Foster led the way through semifinals of the men’s 200 IM as he was one of four swimmers under the 1:58 mark. The US will look for a 1-2 finish as Shaine Casas swam out of the outside lane in semifinals and is the #2 seed for tonight. Duncan Scott of Great Britain won silver in Fukuoka in the event and will look to repeat on the podium. Japan’s Daiya Seto missed the podium, alone with Foster and Casas, in Fukuoka and will look to rebound.

Kate Douglass cruised to the top seed of the 200 breast semifinal. Douglass will face a double tonight with the 100 free and 200 breast semis. Mona McSharry of Ireland swam just behind Douglass as the only other swimmer under 2:25 this morning.

Apostolos Siskos of Greece swam a national record this morning to lead the way in the men’s 200 back by over half a second. 10 swimmers were within a second of each other this morning so it looks to be faster tonight to make the final.

China led the way this morning in the women’s 4×200 free relay. 2023 World Champions Australia will most likely bring in fresh legs for tonight.