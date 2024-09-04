Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Aquatics Open Water Junior World Championships Begin Thursday

2024 WORLD AQUATICS OPEN WATER JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, September 5th – Sunday, September 8th
  • Alghero, Sardinia, Italy
  • Open Water
  • Start Lists

The 2024 World Aquatics Open Water Junior World Championships kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, September 5th from Aleghero, Italy.

More than 200 athletes representing 35 countries are set to descend upon the island of Sardinia for the 3-day affair. Events include the boys’ and girls’ 5k (14-15 yrs), 7.5k (16-17 yrs), 10k (18-19 yrs) and the open relay event.

The United States boasts Olympic medalist Claire Weinstein among its 12-strong roster, with the 17-year-old coming off her silver medal-earning swim as a member of the women’s 4x200m free relay in Paris.

Weinstein competed at the 2022 Open Water Junior World Championships in Seychelles where she topped the girls’ 5k podium.

This time around she’ll be joined by stars n’ stripes teammates to the tune of Daisy Collins, Sianna Savarda, Claire Stuhlmacher, Brinkleigh Hansen, Alex Siegel, Griffin Cagle, Nicholas Liberty, Colin Jacobs, Gabe Manteufel, Luke Ellis and Ryan Erisman.

The version 3 years ago saw the nation of Hungary claim the #1 spot among all nations, collecting a total of 7 pieces of hardware including 4 golds. The U.S. also earned 4 golds as their entire total while Italy placed 3rd with 2 silvers and 2 bronze medals.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!