2024 World Aquatics Open Water Junior World Championships Begin Thursday

2024 WORLD AQUATICS OPEN WATER JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, September 5th – Sunday, September 8th

Alghero, Sardinia, Italy

Open Water

Start Lists

The 2024 World Aquatics Open Water Junior World Championships kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, September 5th from Aleghero, Italy.

More than 200 athletes representing 35 countries are set to descend upon the island of Sardinia for the 3-day affair. Events include the boys’ and girls’ 5k (14-15 yrs), 7.5k (16-17 yrs), 10k (18-19 yrs) and the open relay event.

The United States boasts Olympic medalist Claire Weinstein among its 12-strong roster, with the 17-year-old coming off her silver medal-earning swim as a member of the women’s 4x200m free relay in Paris.

Weinstein competed at the 2022 Open Water Junior World Championships in Seychelles where she topped the girls’ 5k podium.

This time around she’ll be joined by stars n’ stripes teammates to the tune of Daisy Collins, Sianna Savarda, Claire Stuhlmacher, Brinkleigh Hansen, Alex Siegel, Griffin Cagle, Nicholas Liberty, Colin Jacobs, Gabe Manteufel, Luke Ellis and Ryan Erisman.

The version 3 years ago saw the nation of Hungary claim the #1 spot among all nations, collecting a total of 7 pieces of hardware including 4 golds. The U.S. also earned 4 golds as their entire total while Italy placed 3rd with 2 silvers and 2 bronze medals.