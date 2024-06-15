2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Tie for 16th in the 100 Breast, 1st Swim Off Set

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

If anyone is not satisfied with the amount of swimming on the schedule this morning, don’t worry—we have some more for you. A pair of ties in the 100 breast will result in one swim-off. Danny Kovac and Ben Cono hit the wall in equal 1:00.80. The due will have to swim mano a mano, with the victor awarded a second swim tonight in the semifinals. The loser will take on the role of first alternate, meaning they must hope for a scratch to move up.

There was also a tie for 8th between Luke Rodarte and Tommy Cope; both hit the wall in 1:00.23, but because they both safely were in the top 16, they did not need to swim off against one another. Instead, a computer program will determine which swimmer swims in the first semifinal and which swims in the second.

UPDATE: The swim-off has been planned to start 30 minutes after the last heat of the men’s 400 free and before the start of time trials.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS

Semi-Final Qualifiers: