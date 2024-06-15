2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Tie for 16th in the 100 Breast, 1st Swim Off Set

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
If anyone is not satisfied with the amount of swimming on the schedule this morning, don’t worry—we have some more for you. A pair of ties in the 100 breast will result in one swim-off. Danny Kovac and Ben Cono hit the wall in equal 1:00.80. The due will have to swim mano a mano, with the victor awarded a second swim tonight in the semifinals. The loser will take on the role of first alternate, meaning they must hope for a scratch to move up.
There was also a tie for 8th between Luke Rodarte and Tommy Cope; both hit the wall in 1:00.23, but because they both safely were in the top 16, they did not need to swim off against one another. Instead, a computer program will determine which swimmer swims in the first semifinal and which swims in the second.
UPDATE: The swim-off has been planned to start 30 minutes after the last heat of the men’s 400 free and before the start of time trials.
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships
- American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021 Olympic Trials
- U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021 Olympic Trials
- World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017 World Junior Championships
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Andrew – 58.73
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49
Semi-Final Qualifiers:
- Nic Fink (NYAC), 59.24
- Josh Matheny (ISC), 59.34
- Charlie Swanson (NOVA), 59.44
- Jake Foster (RAYS), 59.59
- Michael Andrew (MASA), 59.72
- Liam Bell (CAL), 1:00.15
- Brian Benzing (TUS), 1:00.16
- Luke Rodarte (CAL) / Tommy Cope (CW), 1:00.23
- –
- Noah Nichols (CA-Y), 1:00.24
- Matt Fallon (UPN), 1:00.35
- Cody Miller (SAND), 1:00.45
- Daniel Roy (TDPS), 1:00.57
- AJ Pouch (VT), 1:00.61
- Will Licon (TXLA), 1:00.78
- Danny Kovac (TRI) / Ben Cono (TOC), 1:00.80
