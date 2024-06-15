Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Tie for 16th in the 100 Breast, 1st Swim Off Set

Comments: 2

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

If anyone is not satisfied with the amount of swimming on the schedule this morning, don’t worry—we have some more for you. A pair of ties in the 100 breast will result in one swim-off. Danny Kovac and Ben Cono hit the wall in equal 1:00.80. The due will have to swim mano a mano, with the victor awarded a second swim tonight in the semifinals. The loser will take on the role of first alternate, meaning they must hope for a scratch to move up.

There was also a tie for 8th between Luke Rodarte and Tommy Cope; both hit the wall in 1:00.23, but because they both safely were in the top 16, they did not need to swim off against one another. Instead, a computer program will determine which swimmer swims in the first semifinal and which swims in the second.

UPDATE: The swim-off has been planned to start 30 minutes after the last heat of the men’s 400 free and before the start of time trials.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS

  • World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships
  • American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021 Olympic Trials
  • U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021 Olympic Trials
  • World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017 World Junior Championships
  • 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Andrew – 58.73
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

  1. Nic Fink (NYAC), 59.24
  2. Josh Matheny (ISC), 59.34
  3. Charlie Swanson (NOVA), 59.44
  4. Jake Foster (RAYS), 59.59
  5. Michael Andrew (MASA), 59.72
  6. Liam Bell (CAL), 1:00.15
  7. Brian Benzing (TUS), 1:00.16
  8. Luke Rodarte (CAL) / Tommy Cope (CW), 1:00.23
  10. Noah Nichols (CA-Y), 1:00.24
  11. Matt Fallon (UPN), 1:00.35
  12. Cody Miller (SAND), 1:00.45
  13. Daniel Roy (TDPS), 1:00.57
  14. AJ Pouch (VT), 1:00.61
  15. Will Licon (TXLA), 1:00.78
  16. Danny Kovac (TRI) / Ben Cono (TOC), 1:00.80

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RealCrocker5040
18 seconds ago

MA all around disappointment

0
0
Reply
swimfan
7 minutes ago

what time trials are there?

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!