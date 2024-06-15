Carson Foster No-Shows 400 Free Prelims At U.S. Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

DAY 1 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen – 2008 Olympic Games

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) – 2008 Olympic Trials

World Junior Record: 3:44.31, Peter Mitsin (BUL) – 2023 European Junior Championships

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith — 3:44.86

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

Carson Foster, the eighth seed in the men’s 400 free, has no-showed the preliminary heats of the event. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as he also scratched out of the event at both the 2022 and 2023 U.S. World Championship trials.

Foster’s 2023-24 season-best time in the 400 free is 3:47.64, which ranked him fourth in the United States headed into trials. His best 400 free time is 3:45.29 from July 2022, which could have him in contention to make the U.S. Olympic team in the event. However, given that he is already one of America’s top swimmers in the IM races, the 200 fly, and the 200 free, he likely didn’t want to add another event onto his schedule.

Foster still has plenty of racing opportunities this meet, as he tries to qualify for his first-ever Olympic team after barely missing in 2021. He will be racing the 400 IM on Sunday, and is also slated to race the 100 free, 200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.