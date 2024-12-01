2024 NSW Senior State Age Championships Begin On December 6th

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES SENIOR STATE AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 6th – Thursday, December 12th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Overlapping with the Short Course World Championships and just before the Queensland Championships, the 2024 New South Wales Senior State Age Championships are set to begin on December 6th.

With big guns to the tune of Lani Pallister, Maximillian Giuliani and Matt Temple headed to Budapest, these NSWs are a little lighter on the big stars than in the past.

Nevertheless, there is still a solid sprinkling of stars ready to rumble at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

15-year-old Sienna Toohey is coming off the Japan Open which just concluded today where she put up some promising performances. Toohey took bronze in the 100m breast (1:08.02) and silver in the 50m breast (31.26) in Tokyo.

Carlile’s freestyle rising ace Olivia Wunsch and Cranbrook’s 18-year-old Marcus Da Silva are also set to make appearances, as are SOPAC’s Matthew Galea and two-time Olympian Se-Bom Lee.

Japan has Olympic 200m butterfly semi-finalist Airi Mitsui among its constituents.