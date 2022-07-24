2022 YMCA LC Nationals Day 5: 16-Year-Old Emily Thompson Swims 2:16.39 200 IM

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Combined:

Greater Somerset County YMCA — 873.5 Great Monmouth YMCA — 843 Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 816 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 680 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA — 618.5

Men:

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 495 Western Branch YMCA — 467 Greater Monmouth YMCA — 451.5 ME Lyons Anderson YMCA — 322 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 301

Women:

Greater Somerset County YMCA — 606.5 Greater Monmouth YMCA — 391.5 Upper Main Line YMCA — 389.5 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 379 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA — 343

The final night of competition at the 2022 YMCA Long Course Nationals was highlighted by Anna Moesch‘s 24.92 50 free and 53.98 anchor leg on the 4×100 free relay. Her, Emily Thompson (58.08 leadoff), Colleen Bull (59.70), and Caitlyn Hughes (57.85) won that race for the Greater Somerset YMCA in a time of 3:49.61, giving their club a clean sweep of the women’s relays at this meet.

Thompson also took victory in the 200 IM, clocking a time of 2:16.39. This is just off her best time of 2:15.63, which was set at U.S. International Team Trials this April to qualify her for the Junior Pan Pacs team in the event. She opened her race going 29.28 on fly, 34.56 on back, and 40.40 on breast before closing in a 32.15 freestyle leg that was just enough to hold off Moesch’s 30.49 final 50 on the home stretch.

In the men’s 200 IM, Alexander Karahalis of the Western Branch YMCA took victory with a time of 2:07.37, improving upon his personal best time of 2:09.03 that was set just this morning. He has seen a massive upward trajectory in this event, as prior to today, the fastest he’s ever been was 2:11.94.

Alexa Fulton of the Upper Main Line YMCA had an impressive 50 free showcasing as well, clocking a time of 25.39 to finish second behind Moesch, This time is a few tenths faster than her previous best time of 25.76, which was swam leading off the 200 free relay earlier this week.

Jake Kennedy of the Ridley Area YMCA was the winner of the mens’ 50 free, going 23.35. In prelims, he broke 24 seconds for the first time with a 23.91.

After winning the 800 free, Katelyn Fitzgerald of the Western Branch YMCA made it a distance freestyle sweep when she won the women’s 1500 free in a time of 17:35.05. Daniel Godino of the Regional YMCA of Western Conneticut took the men’s 1500 with a 16:16.79.

The final event of the entire meet was the men’s 400 free relay, where Liam Simmons (52.85 leadoff), Alek Elder (53.06), Zachary Redding (53.32), and Tommy Janton (50.47) of the Western Branch YMCA finished first with a time of 3:29.59.