2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After going 54.33 in the 100 free and 1:59.59 in the 200 free at the YMCA Long Course National Championships, 16-year-old Anna Moesch wasn’t quite done yet.

Tonight, the Greater Somerset County YMCA swimmer closed out her meet with a win in the 50 free, dipping under the 25-second threshold for the first time. She clocked a 24.92, taking a good chunk of time off her previous personal best of 25.29. This makes her the fifth-fastest 15-16-year-old girl in American history, and had she swam this time at World trials, she would have placed seventh in the A-final.

All-Time 15-16 U.S. Performers, Girls’ 50 Free:

Claire Curzan — 24.17 (2021) Gretchen Walsh — 24.71 (2019) Simone Manuel — 24.80 (2013) Anya Goeders — 24.85 (2016) Anna Moesch — 24.92 (2022)

Keep in mind, this swim came just around forty minutes after she went her best time in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:17.38 to take second behind her teammate Emily Thompson (who will be swimming the 200 IM at Junior Pan Pacs). In her race, Moesch came home in a scorching 30.49 final 50, cutting the over two second deficit she had against Thompson coming into the last lap by half. Prior to this meet, Moesch’s personal best in the event was a 2:18.75.

But Moesch wasn’t just pulling off a session double today, but a triple, as she still had to swim the 4×100 free relay after her individual events were finished. And she did incredible on that relay, anchoring in a time of 53.98 to help the Greater Somerset YMCA win in a time of 3:49.61. Moesch was a part of all five GSCY relay teams, which took victory in every single race they competed in.

At the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships, Moesch had a similar “breakout” meet, going 21.97/47.70/1:44.10 in the 50/100/200 free to produce leading times for the class of 2024. At that competition, Moesch also swam her 50 free time right after racing the 200 IM, showcasing her strong ability to handle multiple events in one session.

In August, Moesch will be competing in the 50 and 100 free at the Junior Pan Pac Championships. However, if she continues to improve in long course, we may very well see her on some senior international teams in the future.