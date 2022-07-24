Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anna Moesch Swims 24.92 50 Free Before Splitting 53.98 On The 4×100 Free Relay

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After going 54.33 in the 100 free and 1:59.59 in the 200 free at the YMCA Long Course National Championships, 16-year-old Anna Moesch wasn’t quite done yet.

Tonight, the Greater Somerset County YMCA swimmer closed out her meet with a win in the 50 free, dipping under the 25-second threshold for the first time. She clocked a 24.92, taking a good chunk of time off her previous personal best of 25.29. This makes her the fifth-fastest 15-16-year-old girl in American history, and had she swam this time at World trials, she would have placed seventh in the A-final.

All-Time 15-16 U.S. Performers, Girls’ 50 Free:

  1. Claire Curzan — 24.17 (2021)
  2. Gretchen Walsh — 24.71 (2019)
  3. Simone Manuel — 24.80 (2013)
  4. Anya Goeders — 24.85 (2016)
  5. Anna Moesch — 24.92 (2022)

Keep in mind, this swim came just around forty minutes after she went her best time in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:17.38 to take second behind her teammate Emily Thompson (who will be swimming the 200 IM at Junior Pan Pacs). In her race, Moesch came home in a scorching 30.49 final 50, cutting the over two second deficit she had against Thompson coming into the last lap by half. Prior to this meet, Moesch’s personal best in the event was a 2:18.75.

But Moesch wasn’t just pulling off a session double today, but a triple, as she still had to swim the 4×100 free relay after her individual events were finished. And she did incredible on that relay, anchoring in a time of 53.98 to help the Greater Somerset YMCA win in a time of 3:49.61. Moesch was a part of all five GSCY relay teams, which took victory in every single race they competed in.

At the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships, Moesch had a similar “breakout” meet, going 21.97/47.70/1:44.10 in the 50/100/200 free to produce leading times for the class of 2024. At that competition, Moesch also swam her 50 free time right after racing the 200 IM, showcasing her strong ability to handle multiple events in one session.

In August, Moesch will be competing in the 50 and 100 free at the Junior Pan Pac Championships. However, if she continues to improve in long course, we may very well see her on some senior international teams in the future.

Troyy
8 minutes ago

Aussie Hannah Casey (24.96/54.30) was looking like a good bet to win the 50/100 free at Junior Pan Pacs but now Moesch has caught up.

Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Troyy
4 minutes ago

^^^!!!! Moesch vs. the Aussie teens at Junior Pan Pacs will definitely be one of the top races to watch at the meet. Milla Jansen and Olivia Wunsch have PBs of 54.82 and 54.94 respectively, I think they could potentially be in the mix as well for the 100.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Yanyan Li
Phil Brenner
8 minutes ago

Keep um racin Coach Lou!! You may make another Olympic Swimming Coaching staff!! Go Jersey swimmers

Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
1 hour ago

Does this girls mother own SwimSwam? I’ve heard more about her this week than I have from my own family

Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
1 hour ago

…Maybe that’s because YMCA Nationals was all week? And she was competing? And swimming really fast?

24.92/54.33 for a sixteen-year-old is definitely something worth covering.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Yanyan Li
Anna Moesch
Reply to  Yanyan Li
36 minutes ago

Yo is this a fr or ong moment?

CADWALLADER GANG
Reply to  Anna Moesch
31 minutes ago

i think an ong moment

Anna Moesch 2
Reply to  Anna Moesch
21 minutes ago

it’s a fr moment.

Yikes
Reply to  Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
50 minutes ago

Maybe that says more about your relationship with your family than anything……. Call your mother.

Troyy
Reply to  Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
6 minutes ago

Well that was a bit unnecessary.

