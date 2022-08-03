2022 Summer Junior Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The 3rd finals session of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals is upon us! In addition to finals of this morning’s prelims events, tonight’s session will also feature timed finals of the 200 free relays.

Right off the bat we’ll have the women’s 400 free, where all eyes should be on Longhorn Aquatics 17-year-old and future Texas Longhorn Jillian Cox. After an incredible performance in the 800 free on Monday night, it would seem Cox is poised to break through the 4:10 barrier in the 400 free for the first time in her young career tonight. Fellow 17-year-old Hayden Miller out of Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club clipped her lifetime best this morning, swimming a 4:12.44. The Future Florida Gator could have another personal best in store tonight and give Cox a good race.

The men’s 400 free should be an exciting race as well. 15-year-old Norvin Clontz out of SwimMAC Carolina had a fantastic swim this morning, taking the top seed for tonight with a 3:53.64. He’ll have plenty of guys in the field to push him tonight, however, starting with Fullerton Aquatics Sports Team 18-year-old Matthew Chai. Soon-to-be a Cal Golden Bear, Chai won the men’s 1500 on Monday night, and has been as fast in 3:53.75. Also in the heat will be Henry McFadden, a 16-year-old out of Jersey Wahoos. McFadden took 2nd in the 100 free last night, breaking 50 seconds for the first time in his career. 200 fly champion Aaron Shackell is also in the heat and has proven he’s liable to pop one off at any time.

16-year-old Annika Parkhe out of Patriot Aquatic Club gave 200 fly champion Alex Shackell a great race in prelims this morning, taking the top seed for tonight with a 58.71. She moved up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 girls age group, just ahead of Shackell at #9. Also keep an eye out for Jersey Wahoos 12-year-old Audrey Derivaux in the ‘C’ final. This morning, Derivaux swam a 1:01.88, touching just 0.13 seconds off Cassidy Bayer‘s 11-12 NAG of 1:01.75.

Thomas Heilman, the 15-year-old star out of Cavalier Aquatics swam a 53.36 to finish 3rd this morning. Heilman no doubt has his eyes on the 15-16 NAG of 52.40, which is held by Luca Urlando. It was Paseo Aquatics Club 17-year-old Bryce Halterman who led prelims this morning, chipping 0.16 seconds off his personal best to touch in 53.11. Scotty Buff, another 17-year-old out of Greater Toledo Aquatic Club, was 2nd this morning in 53.19, also swimming a new personal best. Halterman will be starting his collegiate career at Michigan shortly, while Buff will be beginning at Florida next fall.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 17-year-old JoJo Ramey and Irvine Novaquatics 15-year-old Teagan O’Dell are set for what should be a great race in the women’s 200 backstroke. Neither swimmer was on their personal best this morning, however, Ramey led the field with a 2:11.77, while O’Dell was 2nd in 2:12.37. Both girls are the only swimmers in the field to have been under 2:10 before. It’s not out of the question that Kylie Stewart‘s meet record of 2:09.04 could go down tonight.

Kings Academy 18-year-old Josh Zuchowski, soon-t0-be a Stanford Cardinal, led prelims of the boys 200 back in 1:59.81 this morning. The race looks like Zuxhowski’s to lose tonight, as he’s the only swimmer in the field to have been under 2:00 before, and his personal best sits at 1:58.44. He swam personal bests in prelims and finals of the 200 fly on Monday, so we have no reason to think Zuchowski won’t be even faster than his prelims 1:59.81 tonight.

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2014

Meet Record: 4:07.26, Gillian Ryan (2012)

13-14 NAG: 4:07.15, Sippy Woodhead (1978)

15-16 NAG: 3:59.82, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 8 Finishers:

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS) – 2014

Meet Record: 3:51.44, Alex Zettle (2017)

13-14 NAG: 3:57.61, Evan Pinion (2009)

15-16 NAG: 3:50.68, Larsen Jensen (2002)

17-18 NAG: 3:46.08, Larsen Jensen (2004)

Top 8 Finishers:

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

Meet Record: 58.59, Dakota Luther (2017)

13-14 NAG: 58.61, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG: 56.20, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8 Finishers:

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2017

Meet Record: 52.57, Michael Andrew (2015)

13-14 NAG: 53.27, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 52.40, Luca Urlando (2018)

(2018) 17-18 NAG: 51.10, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 Finishers:

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019

Meet Record: 2:09.04, Kylie Stewart (2013)

(2013) 13-14 NAG: 2:09.16, Missy Franklin (2009)

15-16 NAG: 2:05.10, Missy Franklin (2011)

17-18 NAG: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 Finishers:

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

Meet Record: 1:58.83, Alex Katz (2013)

13-14 NAG: 2:00.28, Keaton Jones (2019)

15-16 NAG: 1:57.03, Aaron Peirsol (2000)

17-18 NAG: 1:55.15, Aaron Peirsol (2002)

Top 8 Finishers:

GIRLS 4×50 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

15-18 NAG: Carmel Swim Club, 1:42.99 (2014)

Top 8 Finishers:

BOYS 4×50 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

15-18 NAG: Spartan Aquatic Club, 1:32.43 (2021)

Top 8 Finishers: