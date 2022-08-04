WATCH: Thomas Heilman Blasts 52.44 to Become 2nd Fastest U.S. 15-16 Year-Old

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2017

13-14 NAG: 53.27, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 52.40, Luca Urlando (2018)

(2018) 17-18 NAG: 51.10, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 Finishers:

At the 2022 Speedo Junior Championship in Irvine, 15-year-old rising star Thomas Heilman roared to 52.44 in the boys’ 100 fly. That’s a huge personal best for Heilman, improving on the 52.87 he set in April at International Team Trials.

With this swim, he lowers his fastest U.S 15-year-old of all-time mark and moves up to second in the 15-16 age group. He moves up from fourth place, now the only American 15-16 year-old faster than him is Luca Urlando, who clocked 52.40 at 2018 Junior Pan Pacs for the National Age Group record. As he’s only 15 with the age-group record already in his grasp, he has a good chance to break it before he ages up.

Split Comparison Heilman at Junior Nationals vs. International Team Trials

Heilman – Junior Nationals Heilman – International Team Trials 50 24.43 24.94 100 52.44 (28.01) 52.87 (27.93)

Heilman made his move on the first 50, going out almost half a second faster than he did in Greensboro. He was slower coming back that he was in Greensboro, but only by .08 seconds.

Despite being slower than his previous self, Heilman made a push for the win on the second 50, out-splitting 17-year-old Bryce Halterman, 28.01 to 28.32. Heilman ultimately wasn’t able to pass Halterman and touched the wall second, just .11 seconds behind.

Earlier in the meet, Heilman won the 100 free, becoming the first 15-year-old to break 50 seconds in the event. He still has the 50 free and 200 free left on his schedule.

Halterman’s swim is also worth mentioning. The Michigan recruit went 52.33 to win, moving up to sixth-fastest 17-18 boy all-time. In the ‘C’ final, Rowan Cox dropped a 54.53, moving from fourth to second American all-time in the 13-114 boys age bracket. Only Heilman himself has been faster at that age, with a 53.27.