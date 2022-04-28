Thomas Heilman Becomes #1 U.S. 15-Year-Old All-Time in 100 Fly with 52.87

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In prelims of the men’s 100 fly this morning in Greensboro, 15-year-old Cavalier Aquatics rising star Thomas Heilman swam a 52.87 to finish 12th, qualifying for the ‘B’ final. With the swim Heilman became the first 15-year-old American in history to crack 53 seconds in the LCM 100 fly.

Heilman’s previous best stood at 53.27, a time which he swam at the 2021 U.S. Open this past December, when he was still 14. In fact, the swim stands as the 13-14 National Age Group Record (NAG). His swim this morning makes Heilman the fastest 15-year-old in American history, well ahead of #2 Michael Andrew, who swam a 53.46 back in 2014. Additionally, the swim makes Heilman the #4 15-16 boy all-time in the event.

Here is the current all-time top 5 in the boys LCM 15-16 100 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 52.40 Luca Urlando 2018 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 2 52.57 Michael Andrew 2015 Summer Junior Nats 3 52.75 Justin Lynch 2013 Summer Nationals 4 52.87 Thomas Heilman 2022 International Team Trials 5 52.98 Michael Phelps 2001 Summer Nationals

Heilman now, despite having just turned 15 at the end of January, sits just 0.47 seconds off the 15-16 boys NAG, which is held by Luca Urlando at 52.40. It’s not inconceivable that Heilman, who has a history of swimming well in finals, could get ther tonight.

The 15-year-old was exceptional on the 2nd 50 of the race, splitting 27.93, which was just 2.99 seconds slower than his 1st 50 split of 24.94.