Thomas Heilman Becomes #1 U.S. 15-Year-Old All-Time in 100 Fly with 52.87

Comments: 13

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In prelims of the men’s 100 fly this morning in Greensboro, 15-year-old Cavalier Aquatics rising star Thomas Heilman swam a 52.87 to finish 12th, qualifying for the ‘B’ final. With the swim Heilman became the first 15-year-old American in history to crack 53 seconds in the LCM 100 fly.

Heilman’s previous best stood at 53.27, a time which he swam at the 2021 U.S. Open this past December, when he was still 14. In fact, the swim stands as the 13-14 National Age Group Record (NAG). His swim this morning makes Heilman the fastest 15-year-old in American history, well ahead of #2 Michael Andrew, who swam a 53.46 back in 2014. Additionally, the swim makes Heilman the #4 15-16 boy all-time in the event.

Here is the current all-time top 5 in the boys LCM 15-16 100 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 52.40 Luca Urlando 2018 Jr Pan Pacific Champs
2 52.57 Michael Andrew 2015 Summer Junior Nats
3 52.75 Justin Lynch 2013 Summer Nationals
4 52.87 Thomas Heilman 2022 International Team Trials
5 52.98 Michael Phelps 2001 Summer Nationals

Heilman now, despite having just turned 15 at the end of January, sits just 0.47 seconds off the 15-16 boys NAG, which is held by Luca Urlando at 52.40. It’s not inconceivable that Heilman, who has a history of swimming well in finals, could get ther tonight.

The 15-year-old was exceptional on the 2nd 50 of the race, splitting 27.93, which was just 2.99 seconds slower than his 1st 50 split of 24.94.

13
VikingSteve
12 minutes ago

Daaaaaaaaaaaaammmmmmnnnnnn!

PFA
40 minutes ago

didn’t even realize Urlando had this NAG record. Could end up going 52.2 tonight.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by PFA
traertriclub
43 minutes ago

barring disaster (DQ) Heilman made the Jr Team. Congrats!

coachymccoachface
Reply to  traertriclub
21 minutes ago

I wanna say it’s strictly by time? I could be very wrong. Not that anyone is close to him but the C final is 18 and under

traertriclub
Reply to  coachymccoachface
3 minutes ago

it isn’t by time. It is by results from A final, B final, then C final.

Finals. “Finals” means the final results which are posted in each Individual Olympic Event from which the Qualifying Competition finish order is determined. The results of the A, B, and C finals and the preliminary heats of the Qualifying Competition will be used (in that order) to determine the finish order for Available Swimmers

PBJSwimming
58 minutes ago

Spencer used a potato to screenshot the first graphic? 🙂

PhillyMark
58 minutes ago

Love to see the continual improvement from all the youngsters!

Wanna Sprite?
1 hour ago

What did Minakov go at 15?

Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
53 minutes ago

Not sure at 15, but I know he went 51.1 at 16

Riccardo
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
49 minutes ago

On a quick search:

51.84 for Minakov at 2017 Junior Worlds in his age 15 year.

Milak was 52.84 in his age 15 year.

Depends when in the year their birthday falls, but they were probably in that range regardless.

nuotofan
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
46 minutes ago

Andrei Minakov (born in March 2002) was third in 51.84 at Junior Worlds in Indy, late August 2017, so at 15 and 5 months.

someone
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
30 minutes ago

this kids got 200 fly speed tho

JimSwim22
1 hour ago

To borrow my favorite phrase… “He was full of swimming”

