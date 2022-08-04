Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Audrey Derivaux Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 100 Meter Fly

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

12-year old Audrey Derivaux added another massive swim on to an already massive week in Irvine at the Speed Junior Championships, breaking the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 100 meter butterfly.

Derivaux swam 1:01.41 in the event on Wednesday evening, placing her 19th overall in the race. That broke the old record of 1:01.75 that was set at a Sectionals meet in 2012 by Cassidy Bayer, who set a number of age group marks in her junior career.

Derivaux previously ranked #3 all-time in the age group with her prelims swim. Entering the meet, her best time was a 1:02.68 set in June that ranked her 4th in the age group.

Splits Comparison:

Cassidy Bayer
Former NAG Record – 2012
New NAG Record – 2022
50m 29.07 28.63
100m 32.68 32.78
Total Time 1:01.75 1:01.41

Derivaux broke this record on the strength of her opening 50. A three-event butterflier, her swim in the 200 fly earlier this week is second to Bayer all-time in the age group, but she has more raw speed than Bayer did at the same age.

When Bayer set her record, she knocked more than half-a-second off her own mark, and before that, Olympic champion Dana Vollmer held the record.

Since that 2012 record swim, the person who has gotten the closest previously is Claire Curzan, who made the Tokyo 2020 US Olympic Team last summer when she was only 16.

Derivaux trains with the Jersey Wahoos in the southern part of the state.

Derivaux’s other results this week:

All-Time Top 10 List

The all-time top 10 list is full of big names, including Olympians Claire Curzan (now #3) and Dana Vollmer (now #4).

RANK TIME ATHLETE LSC CLUB CODE MEET NAME SWIM
DATE		 LOCATION
CITY
1 1:01.41 Audrey Derivaux MA JW 2022 MA Swimming Meet 7/10/2022 Irvine
2 1:01.75 Cassidy Bayer SE NCAP 2012 NI – Speedo Champions Series 8/2/2012 Buffalo
3 1:02.13 Claire Curzan NC RSA 2017 NC SGSA Eastern Invitatio 6/25/2017 Greensboro
4 1:02.49 Dana Vollmer PC FAST 2000 US Olympic Trials 8/9/2000 Indianapolis
5 1:02.81 Abigail Ninan PC SCSC 2018 SN Western Zone Age Group C 8/11/2018 Roseville Aquatic Complex
6 1:03.24 Justina Kozan CA BREA 2016 CA RAA SUMMER JOS 7/27/2016 Riverside
7 1:03.30 Stella Todd NT COR 2016 NC Southern Zone Age Grou 8/3/2016 Cary
7 1:03.30 Camille Murray NT MTRO 2019 NT MARS 11th Annual Bill Nixon 6/15/2019 Lewisville
9 1:03.43 Zoe Skirboll AM RXA 2017 FL ISCA Summer Seniors Champ 8/3/2017 St Petersburg
10 1:03.51 Amanda Ray FL WAVE 2015 MS Southern Zones Age Group 8/5/2015 Tupelo

Mark Curzan
30 minutes ago

Congratulations Audrey! 👏👏

