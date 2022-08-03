2022 Summer Junior Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 3rd day of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals is here, and with it we have prelims of the 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 back. Please note: the fastest 5 heats of the women’s and men’s 400 freestyles will be swum first this morning, there will be a ‘B’ flight at the end of the prelims session for the rest of the heats. That means that we won’t officially know who has qualified for finals in the 400 free until the ‘B’ flight concludes.

Speaking of the 400 free, Jillian Cox is set to be back in action after her dominant performance in the 800 free on Monday night. Cox enters the meet as the top seed in the 400 by nearly 3 seconds. Similarly, men’s 1500 free champion from Monday Matthew Chai leads the entrants in the men’s 400 free. That race will also contain 200 fly champion Aaron Shackell, as well as 100 free runner-up Henry McFadden, who broke 50 seconds for the first time in the 100 last night.

15-year-old Alex Shackell will be looking to complete her sweep of the women’s fly events after winning the 200 fly decisively on Monday night. Shackell enters as the top seed, though she has Bailey Hartman right on her heels in terms of personal best times.

After becoming the first 15-year-old in American history to break 50 seconds in the LCM 100 free last night, 100 free champion and 200 fly runner-up Thomas Heilman enters as the top seed in the men’s 100 fly today. Heilman’s personal best of 52.87 puts him within half a second of the 15-16 National Age Group Record, which is held by Luca Urlando.

JoJo Ramey enters the meet under the meet record time in the women’s 200 back, while Teagan O’Dell is sitting just off of it. Ramey swam a 2:08.90 last summer in the event, and although she’s raced well in her LCM freestyle in 2022, her fastest 200 back of the year only comes in at 2:10.64.

Josh Zuchowski comes in as the only swimmer in the men’s 200 back to have been under 2:00 before.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2014

Meet Record: 4:07.26, Gillian Ryan (2012)

13-14 NAG: 4:07.15, Sippy Woodhead (1978)

15-16 NAG: 3:59.82, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 8 Qualifiers: (Unofficial – will be finalized after B flight at the end of the prelims session)

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS) – 2014

Meet Record: 3:51.44, Alex Zettle (2017)

13-14 NAG: 3:57.61, Evan Pinion (2009)

15-16 NAG: 3:50.68, Larsen Jensen (2002)

17-18 NAG: 3:46.08, Larsen Jensen (2004)

Top 8 Qualifiers: (Unofficial – will be finalized after B flight at the end of the prelims session)

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

Meet Record: 58.59, Dakota Luther (2017)

13-14 NAG: 58.61, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG: 56.20, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2017

Meet Record: 52.57, Michael Andrew (2015)

13-14 NAG: 53.27, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 52.40, Luca Urlando (2018)

(2018) 17-18 NAG: 51.10, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019

Meet Record: 2:09.04, Kylie Stewart (2013)

13-14 NAG: 2:09.16, Missy Franklin (2009)

15-16 NAG: 2:05.10, Missy Franklin (2011)

17-18 NAG: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

Meet Record: 1:58.83, Alex Katz (2013)

13-14 NAG: 2:00.28, Keaton Jones (2019)

15-16 NAG: 1:57.03, Aaron Peirsol (200)

17-18 NAG: 1:55.15, Aaron Peirsol (2002)

Top 8 Qualifiers: