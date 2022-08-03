Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Full Results

In one of the most anticipated races of the Commonwealth Games, rising star Summer McIntosh went head-to-head with world record holder Ariarne Titmus, coming away with the silver medal and a new Canadian record.

McIntosh swam 3:59.32, getting under the Canadian record she set at the World Championships by .07 seconds. At Worlds, she became the fourth woman under the 4:00 barrier. This is McIntosh’s second time under the mark, and she remains the fourth-fastest performer of all time behind Titmus (3:56.40), Katie Ledecky (3:56.46), and Federica Pellegrini (3:59.15).

Split Comparison – McIntosh at Commonwealth Games vs. Worlds

McIntosh – Commonwealth Games McIntosh – World Championships 50 28.08 27.93 100 58.22 (30.14) 57.79 (29.86) 150 1:28.64 (30.42) 1:27.85 (30.06) 200 1:59.16 (30.52) 1:58.03 (30.18) 250 2:29.45 (30.29) 2:28.28 (30.25) 300 2:59.75 (30.30) 2:58.73 (30.45) 350 3:29.84 (30.09) 3:28.24 (30.42) 400 3:59.32 (29.48) 3:59.39 (29.99)

From these splits, McIntosh seems to have switched up her race strategy from Worlds. In Budapest, she rocketed out the first 300 compared to her Birmingham self, flipping with 100 meters to go about a second faster in Budapest than in Birmingham. However, at Commonwealth Games, she had more left in the tank for the final 100, out-splitting her former self decisively. On the final 50, she was about a half second faster to get her hand on the wall just under her old record.

Even with the quick turnaround between Worlds and Commonwealth Games, McIntosh was on fire this week. She swept the IMs, setting new world junior records in both events. She also earned silver medals here in the 400 free, the 4×200 free relay, and the 4×100 medley relay.