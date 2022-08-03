Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entry List (PDF)
- Live Results
- Day 6 Finals Heat Sheet
- Day 6 Finals Live Recap
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2022
- Commonwealth Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2022
Commonwealth Games Record: 4:00.93, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 4:00.93
- Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 3:58.06 GR
- Summer McIntosh (CAN), 3:59.32 CAN RECORD
- Kiah Melverton (AUS), 4:03.12
- Erika Fairweather (NZL), 4:03.84
- Lani Pallister (AUS), 4:04.43
- Eve Thomas (NZL), 4:09.73
- Ella Jansen (CAN), 4:10.69
- Dune Coetzee (RSA), 4:15.53
In one of the most anticipated races of the Commonwealth Games, rising star Summer McIntosh went head-to-head with world record holder Ariarne Titmus, coming away with the silver medal and a new Canadian record.
McIntosh swam 3:59.32, getting under the Canadian record she set at the World Championships by .07 seconds. At Worlds, she became the fourth woman under the 4:00 barrier. This is McIntosh’s second time under the mark, and she remains the fourth-fastest performer of all time behind Titmus (3:56.40), Katie Ledecky (3:56.46), and Federica Pellegrini (3:59.15).
Split Comparison – McIntosh at Commonwealth Games vs. Worlds
|McIntosh – Commonwealth Games
|McIntosh – World Championships
|50
|28.08
|27.93
|100
|58.22 (30.14)
|57.79 (29.86)
|150
|1:28.64 (30.42)
|1:27.85 (30.06)
|200
|1:59.16 (30.52)
|1:58.03 (30.18)
|250
|2:29.45 (30.29)
|2:28.28 (30.25)
|300
|2:59.75 (30.30)
|2:58.73 (30.45)
|350
|3:29.84 (30.09)
|3:28.24 (30.42)
|400
|3:59.32 (29.48)
|3:59.39 (29.99)
From these splits, McIntosh seems to have switched up her race strategy from Worlds. In Budapest, she rocketed out the first 300 compared to her Birmingham self, flipping with 100 meters to go about a second faster in Budapest than in Birmingham. However, at Commonwealth Games, she had more left in the tank for the final 100, out-splitting her former self decisively. On the final 50, she was about a half second faster to get her hand on the wall just under her old record.
Even with the quick turnaround between Worlds and Commonwealth Games, McIntosh was on fire this week. She swept the IMs, setting new world junior records in both events. She also earned silver medals here in the 400 free, the 4×200 free relay, and the 4×100 medley relay.
An interesting comparison might be the gap between her splits and Ledecky’s splits at Worlds as compared to the gap between her splits and Titmus’s splits today. I.e., was Summer trying to keep within a certain distance of the swimmer ahead of her in both swims?