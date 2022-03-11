2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three’s program will consist of heats of the women’s 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Monica Gumina of Queens, who won the 200 free on Thursday, is top seed in the 500 free by almost two seconds with 4:47.98. Nova S’eastern brings the top two seeds in the 100 back, Celina Marquez (52.42) and Cassie Wright (52.83). But they will be challenged by defending champion Laura Pareja of Drury, who is seeded third (53.44).

Savanna Best of Nova S’eastern (1:00.75) and Carson-Newman’s Kailee Morgan (1:00.89) are the only sub-1:01s entered in the 100 breast. Defending champion Danielle Melilli of Queens comes in ranked third with 1:01.51. Ann Carozza of West Chester, who broke the NCAA Division II record in the 100 fly during prelims on Thursday, is top seed in the 200 fly with 1:57.94.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Giulia Grasso, Queens (NC) – 4:48.80

Finals qualifiers:

Kate Agger, Wingate – 4:51.51 Sophie Lange, Queens – 4:51.72 Monica Gumina, Queens – 4:52.06 Marina Amorim, Drury – 4:53.90 Allison Weber, Drury – 4:54.31 Megan Goldthorpe, Tampa – 4:55.10 Katarina Matoskova, Colorado Mesa – 4:55.15 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 4:55.35 Savanna Brennan, Florida Tech – 4:55.99 Keeley Durkin, West Chester – 4:56.28 Bec Cross, Drury – 4:56.29 Jana Hellenschmidt, Lindenwood – 4:56.37 Rebecca Dany, Queens – 4:56.79 Binna Traustadottir, Indy – 4:57.09 Amelia Kinnard, Colorado Mesa – 4:57.96 Andrea Lee, Mary – 4:58.28

Jessie Tobin of Tampa (5:00.01) and Hannah Foster from Queens (5:01.60) dropped over 2 seconds each to finish 1-2 in heat 1. Indy’s Karolina Dubcakova won heat 2 in 5:01.03 from the outside lane; she was followed by Delta State’s Jamie Glover (5:02.37).

Andrea Lee of Mary took heat 3 in 4:58.28, just a tick in front of Carson-Newman’s Rachel Peden (4:58.44), who came barreling home in a 29.1 to nearly catch Lee. Sophie Lange of Queens took heat 4 in 4:51.72. Azusa Pacific’s Montana White touched second from lane 1 but was later disqualified for a false start. Second place in the heat then went tot Keeley Durkin of West Chester (4:56.28), just .01 faster than Drury’s Bec Cross.

Wingate’s Kate Agger dropped 1.7 seconds from her entry time to win heat 5 in 4:51.51. Tampa’s Megan Goldthorpe edged Colorado Mesa’s Katerina Matoskova, 4:55.10 to 4:55.15, for second place in the heat.

Top-seeded Monica Gumina of Queens clocked a 4:52.06 to win the final heat with Drury’s Marina Amorim (4:53.90) and Allison Weber (4:54.31) in tow.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Laura Pareja, Drury – 52.98

Finals qualifiers:

Cassie Wright, Nova S’eastern – 53.11 Celina Marquez, Nova S’eastern – 53.18 Laura Pareja, Drury – 53.38 Katie McCoy, Indy – 54.01 Lauren White, Colorado Mesa – 54.06 Vladyslava Maznytska, Queens – 54.57 Stephanie Marks, Lindenwood – 55.12 Anett Daka, Saint Leo – 55.16 Shelby Kasse, Lindenwood – 55.44 (tie) Abby Gronholz, MSU Mankato / Julie Magierowska, Indy – 55.45 – Ester Rizzetto, West Florida – 55.49 Mady Barnes, Tampa – 55.55 Heidi Billings, Northern Michigan – 55.58 Caroline Lawrence, Queens – 55.62 Ilinde du Plessis, South Florida, 55.74

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Meet Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

2021 Champion: Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) – 1:01.32

Finals qualifiers:

Danielle Melilli, Queens – 1:00.94 Marizel Van Jaarsveld, Indy – 1:01.33 Savanna Best, Nova S’eastern – 1:01.51 Claire Mikesell, IUP – 1:01.54 Kailee Morgan, Carson-Newman – 1:01.86 Isabelle Roth, Simon Fraser – 1:01.87 Lily Borgenheimer, Colorado Mesa – 1:01.95 Zara Konstapel, Missouri-St. Louis – 1:02.06 Beata Maruszczyk, Lindenwood – 1:02.48 Elizaveta Bazarova, Tampa – 1:02.57 Rachel Johnson, IUP – 1:02.65 McKenzie Heminway, West Chester – 1:02.69 Joselle Mensah, Lindenwood – 1:03.00 Lexie Winnett, Lindenwood – 1:03.11 Jia Yi Koh, Wayne State – 1:03.12 Maike Jung, Queens – 1:03.16

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:56.89 – Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:56.89 – Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

2021 Champion: Celeste Turner, Delta State – 1:58.29

Finals qualifiers: