arena Swim of the Week: Summer McIntosh’s Mind-Boggling 4:29.12 400 IM

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

In a truly jaw-dropping performance, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh became the third-fastest swimmer of all-time in the women’s 400 IM last week in Toronto, putting up a time, 4:29.12, that’s still hard to fully grasp seven days later.

McIntosh’s rise to the upper-echelon of the sport came fast and furious in 2021, as the Canadian native quickly ascended from national age group star to Olympic medal threat, ultimately finishing fourth in the 400 free at the Tokyo Games in a National Record time of 4:02.42.

But in that quick run-up to Tokyo, McIntosh’s focus was primarily on freestyle, also finishing 10th in the 200 free and 11th in the 800 free in her Olympic debut at just 14 years of age.

We saw a glimpse of her high-end versatility shortly thereafter when she made her International Swimming League (ISL) debut in Season 3, winning the 200 butterfly once and 400 IM twice while competing for the Toronto Titans.

So we knew that once McIntosh branched out her focus in the long course pool this year, she was going to be a global challenger in the 400 IM. We just didn’t know she would be this good, this quickly.

Contextualizing The 4:29

There have only been three performances faster than the time McIntosh clocked at the World Trials Prep meet in Toronto (so we’re presuming she didn’t even fully taper), and two of them obliterated the existing world record at the time.

At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, 16-year-old Ye Shiwen had an incredible freestyle leg en route to a decisive gold medal victory in the event, putting up a time of 4:28.43 to lower the previous world record of 4:29.45, set by Australian Stephanie Rice at the 2008 Olympic Games.

That world record looked unbeatable during the lead-up to the 2016 Olympic Games, but Hungarian Katinka Hosszu came into Rio with other ideas in mind, first nearing Ye’s world record in the 400 IM prelims (4:28.58) before smashing it by over two seconds in the final (4:26.36).

Those three swims are the only ones faster than McIntosh’s. In fact, McIntosh’s swim was just the second sub-4:30 swim not done at the Olympic Games, with the other being Hosszu’s 4:29.89 from the 2016 Golden Tour in Marseille, about five months before Rio.

McIntosh also became just the fifth woman ever under the 4:30 barrier, joining Hosszu, Ye, Rice and Kirsty Coventry. Among those four, Coventry is the only one who didn’t win Olympic gold in the event, having lost a nail-biter to Rice in Beijing when they became the first two under the elusive barrier.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 400 IM (LCM)

McIntosh, a product of Etobicoke Swimming who now trains at the High Performance Centre – Ontario in Toronto, also produced the fastest time since Hosszu’s world record swim in 2016, and the fastest by a long shot over the last few years.

In 2017, Hosszu won the World Championship title in 4:29.33. The fastest swim in 2018 was Yui Ohashi‘s 4:30.82, and then Hosszu won the 2019 world title (4:30.39) and Ohashi won 2021 Olympic gold (4:32.08).

Ohashi’s Olympic-winning swim was the fastest we had seen since the beginning of 2020 until McIntosh’s performance. Nearly three seconds faster.

Fastest Performances Since 2016 Olympics, Women’s 400 IM (LCM)

All of this comes without recognizing the absolutely insane drop in time McIntosh experienced with the swim. She came in with a best time of 4:50.21, set in April 2019, and hadn’t raced the event since January 2020 (4:50.43) before going 4:37.83 in the prelims last week. Then came her finals swim of 4:29.12, marking a drop of over 21 seconds compared to where she was coming in. It also broke the Commonwealth, Canadian and World Junior records.

It begs the question: what can she do this summer?

The 2022 World Championships are quickly approaching in late June, and then we should also see her in action one month later at the Commonwealth Games.

The World Championship schedule has the women’s 400 IM on the last day, so it won’t conflict with McIntosh’s 400 free (they’re only one day apart at the Olympics), but fatigue could play a factor with the race being at the tail-end of an eight-day competition (something that probably hindered Hosszu’s chances of breaking the record in 2015 and 2017).

At the Commonwealth Games, the 400 IM is on Day 1 (with the 400 free on the sixth and final day), so if we were to see McIntosh make a push for the world record, it could be there.

All of this 400 IM talk comes without even acknowledging McIntosh broke a second Canadian and World Junior Record at the meet in the 200 fly, clocking 2:05.81 to move into a tie for 21st all-time in the event.

Whatever happens later this year and down the line, McIntosh’s current abilities are exciting, and the potential of what she could do in the coming years has the chance to be something special.

