2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Psych Sheet – Men
- SwimSwam Fan Guide – Men
- Friday Prelims Heat Sheets
Day Three prelims session will consist of heats of the men’s 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Diving prelims will take place in the early afternoon. Nova S’eastern freshman Luca Alessandrini comes in with the fastest seed time in the 500 (4:20.46), but he’s only half a second ahead of Rollins sophomore Ward Lockhart (4:20.94), who ran away with the 1000 free title on Wednesday.
Ben Sampson of Colorado Mesa leads the qualifiers in the 100 back with 46.36. It’s a crowded field with the top seven entrants all seeded under 47 seconds. Indy has the top two 100 breaststrokers of the season: Liki Prema (52.76) and Jan Zuchowicz (52.99) are the only sub-53s entered in the meet. Meet record-holder and defending champion Alex Kunert of Queens leads the field in the 200 fly (1:43.92)
Men’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA DII Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)
- Meet Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 4:19.88
Finals qualifiers:
- Luca Alessandrini, Nova S’eastern – 4:23.81
- Ward Lockhart, Rollins – 4:23.84
- Elder Oliveira, Florida Southern – 4:24.08
- Miguel Marcos, Wingate – 4:24.15
- Luke Erwee, Queens – 4:24.50
- Victor Rosado, Oklahoma Christian – 4:24.56
- Mohamed Hegazy, Queens – 4:25.00
- Sebastian Wenk, Indy – 4:25.16
- Cedric Buessing, Indy – 4:25.27
- Jon Katzenbach, Grand Valley – 4:25.32
- Anisse Djaballah, Drury – 4:25.80
- Christian Hedeen, Indy – 4:25.98
- Chance Ricca, Rollins – 4:26.07
- Jonas Sorensen, Wingate – 4:26.23
- Gavin Moak, Drury – 4:26.92
- Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 4:27.71
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims
- NCAA DII Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)
- Meet Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)
- 2021 Champion: Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 46.77
Finals qualifiers:
- (tie) Mikita Tsmyh, Drury / Daniel Aizenberg, Florida Tech – 46.64
- –
- Brandon Dyck – Florida Southern – 46.70
- Alexander Bauch, Queens – 46.78
- Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 46.81
- Finn Howard, Queens – 46.87
- Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa – 46.95
- Tim Stollings, Findlay – 46.97
- Nathan Bighetti, Drury – 47.28
- Emandel Fava, Delta State – 47.31
- Jeron Thompson, Indy – 47.53
- Kham Glass, Drury – 47.55
- DaVante Carey, McKendree – 47.58
- Bertlomiej Swiderski, Indy – 47.62
- Jayden Cole, Simon Fraser – 47.66
- Raf Hendriks, St. Cloud State – 47.74
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims
- NCAA DII Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)
- Meet Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)
- 2021 Champion: Joao Santos, Emmanuel / Gerald Brown, Lindenwood – 52.77
Finals qualifiers:
Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims
- NCAA DII Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)
- Meet Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)
- 2021 Champion: Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 1:42.85
Finals qualifiers:
Men’s 3-Meter Diving
- NCAA DII Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa 3/17/2018
- Meet Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)
- 2021 Champion: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 560.95
Finals qualifiers:
I’m pretty sure Ben Sampson started swimming club as a Junior in HS, boy has he come a long way fast.
no coverage of the CSCAA meet?
SEC 2022 : BROOKS CURRY (LSU) BEATS CAELEB DRESSEL SEC MEET RECORD IN 100FREE – 40.99 !!
And there are age group kids today swimming faster then he did when he was an age grouper.
This is a D2 recap article buddy