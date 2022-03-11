2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three prelims session will consist of heats of the men’s 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Diving prelims will take place in the early afternoon. Nova S’eastern freshman Luca Alessandrini comes in with the fastest seed time in the 500 (4:20.46), but he’s only half a second ahead of Rollins sophomore Ward Lockhart (4:20.94), who ran away with the 1000 free title on Wednesday.

Ben Sampson of Colorado Mesa leads the qualifiers in the 100 back with 46.36. It’s a crowded field with the top seven entrants all seeded under 47 seconds. Indy has the top two 100 breaststrokers of the season: Liki Prema (52.76) and Jan Zuchowicz (52.99) are the only sub-53s entered in the meet. Meet record-holder and defending champion Alex Kunert of Queens leads the field in the 200 fly (1:43.92)

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 4:19.88

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 46.77

Finals qualifiers:

(tie) Mikita Tsmyh, Drury / Daniel Aizenberg, Florida Tech – 46.64 – Brandon Dyck – Florida Southern – 46.70 Alexander Bauch, Queens – 46.78 Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 46.81 Finn Howard, Queens – 46.87 Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa – 46.95 Tim Stollings, Findlay – 46.97 Nathan Bighetti, Drury – 47.28 Emandel Fava, Delta State – 47.31 Jeron Thompson, Indy – 47.53 Kham Glass, Drury – 47.55 DaVante Carey, McKendree – 47.58 Bertlomiej Swiderski, Indy – 47.62 Jayden Cole, Simon Fraser – 47.66 Raf Hendriks, St. Cloud State – 47.74

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Meet Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

2021 Champion: Joao Santos, Emmanuel / Gerald Brown, Lindenwood – 52.77

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 1:42.85

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

NCAA DII Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa 3/17/2018

Meet Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

2021 Champion: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 560.95

Finals qualifiers: