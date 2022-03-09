2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One will begin with timed finals of the 200 medley relay and end with timed finals of the 200 free relay. The women’s individual events include the 1000 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:38.49 – Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:38.58 – Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Queens – 1:40.13

Podium:

Nova S’eastern – 1:38.83 Drury – 1:39.36 Queens (NC) – 1:39.47 Indy – 1:39.69 Carson-Newman – 1:40.91 Lindenwood – 1:41.10 West Chester – 1:41.37 Delta State – 1:42.08

It was an exciting start to Day One Finals as Nova S’eastern won the women’s 200 medley relay, upsetting Queens and denying the Royals of a fifth-straight victory. Drury also came to the wall ahead of Queens, who was relegated to third place for the first time since 2016.

Celina Marquez (24.72), Savanna Best (27.67), Aleksandra Maslova (24.21), and Cassie Wright (22.23) combined to give Nova S’eastern a 1:38.83 victory in the final heat.

Drury’s quartet of Laura Pareja (24.49), Alexis Basler (28.30), Mackenzie Wieberg (24.01), and Yasmin Preusse (22.56) came to the wall in 1:39.36, just getting past Queens over the final 50 yards.

Queens’ Vladyslava Maznytska (25.24), Danielle Melilli (27.26), Cece Mayer (23.80), and Natalie Van Noy (23.17) had led at the 150 but lost ground on the freestyle leg, with Wright and Preusse both swimming 22s to Van Noy’s 23.1.

Tampa, seeded with no time, won the first heat of 200 medley relays in 1:42.32 over McKendree (1:43.41).

Both Colorado Mesa and Lindenwood were disqualified for early take-offs.

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 9:43.70 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2020)

Meet Record: 9:43.70 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2020)

2021 Champion: Allison Weber, Drury – 9:53.12

Podium:

Sophie Lange, Queens – 9:53.05 Allison Weber, Drury – 9:55.10 Kate Agger, Wingate – 9:58.52 Taylor Beagle, Augustana – 10:02.25 Savannah Brennan, Florida Tech – 10:04.04 Megan Goldthorpe, Tampa – 10:10.40 Marina Amorin, Drury – 10:10.74 Amber Rydzewski, Queens – 10:11.83

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Marizel Van Jaarsveld, Indy – 1:57.84

Podium:

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 20 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Meet Record: 20 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

2021 Champion: Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) – 22.57

Podium:

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:30.05 – Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:30.05 – Queens (NC) (2018)

2021 Champion: UIndy – 1: 1:30.92

Podium:

Women’s Team Standings – Day 1