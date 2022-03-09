2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The first session of the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships gave us a taste of what we might expect for the rest of the weekend. Queens University of Charlotte showed why they have been untouchable over the last seven years by taking their #1 team seeding and adding yet another 26 points, spread evenly through the 1000 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Drury also outperformed their seeds, netting 20 more points than projected. The Panthers loaded up in the 50 free, notably, with two A and one B finalist, but they also landed two swimmers in the A final of the 200 IM.

Simon Fraser (+16), Indy (+13), and Findlay (+11) all outscored the psych sheets by double digits.

Day 1 Ups / Downs

Team Day 1 Individual Events – Up Day 1 Individual Events – Down Day 1 Relays – Up Day 1 Relays – Down Queens (NC) 4 6 2 0 Indianapolis 4 5 2 0 Drury 4 2 2 0 Colorado Mesa 2 2 1 1 Lindenwood 2 2 0 2 Grand Valley 2 2 0 0 Nova Southeastern 2 0 2 0 Wingate 2 1 2 0 Delta State 2 0 0 1 Florida Southern 1 1 1 1 Northern Michigan 1 1 0 0 Oklahoma Christian 1 1 0 0 Rollins 1 1 0 0 Findlay 1 0 0 2 St. Cloud State 1 0 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 0 0 McKendree 0 3 2 0 Carson-Newman 0 1 0 2 Clarion 0 1 0 0 Lynn 0 1 0 0 Southern Connecticut 0 1 0 0 Utexas-Permian Basin 0 1 0 0 Henderson State 0 0 1 1 Tampa 0 0 0 2 Emmanuel 0 0 0 1 Fresno Pacific 0 0 0 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Florida Southern 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Findlay 0 1 1 Henderson State 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 St. Cloud State 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

1000 Free

Team Up Down Total Wingate 2 0 2 Indianapolis 1 2 3 Grand Valley 1 1 2 Rollins 1 1 2 Northern Michigan 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 0 2 2 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Lynn 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 2 3 5 Drury 2 0 2 Delta State 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Oklahoma Christian 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Up Down Total Drury 2 1 3 Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Findlay 1 0 1 Florida Southern 1 0 1 St. Cloud State 1 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 Indianapolis 0 2 2 McKendree 0 2 2 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total Indianapolis 3 0 3 Colorado Mesa 2 1 3 Grand Valley 1 1 2 Lindenwood 1 1 2 Delta State 1 0 1 Clarion 0 1 1 Drury 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 Southern Connecticut 0 1 1 Utexas-Permian Basin 0 1 1

200 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total Drury 1 0 1 Henderson State 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Findlay 0 1 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Fresno Pacific 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1

Projected Standings