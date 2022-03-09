2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Psych Sheet – Men
- SwimSwam Fan Guide – Men
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheets
Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- NCAA DII Record: 1:24.69 – Drury (2021)
- Meet Record: 1:24.69 – Drury (2021)
- 2021 Champion: Drury – 1:24.69
Podium:
- Drury – 1:24.87
- Queens (NC) – 1:25.19
- Indy – 1:25.22
- Findlay – 1:25.66
- McKendree – 1:25.71
- Colorado Mesa – 1:27.00
- Missouri S&T – 1:27.19
- Florida Southern – 1:27.26
Drury successfully defended their title in the 200 medley relay, though they fell just short of the NCAA Division II record that they set a year ago. Mikita Tsmyh (21.44), Dawid Nowodworski (23.62), Dominik Karacic (20.29), and Alex Bowen (19.52) combined for 1:24.87 to secure their second consecutive gold medal in the event.
Queens got to the wall just ahead of Indy, finishing second in 1:25.19. Finn Howard (21.12), Balazs Berecz (24.24), Matej Dusa (20.63), and Skyler Cook-Weeks (19.20) contributed to the effort.
Indy finished .03 behind the Royals with Jeron Thompson (21.70), Jan Zuchowicz (23.34), Kael Yorke (20.99), and Diego Mas (19.19).
Grand Valley and Missouri-St. Louis were disqualified for early take-offs.
Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- NCAA DII Record: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)
- Meet Record: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)
- 2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 8:54.10
Podium:
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals
- NCAA DII Record: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2018)
- Meet Record: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2018)
- 2021 Champion: Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:43.92
Podium:
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals
- NCAA DII Record: 92 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)
- Meet Record: 92 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)
- 2021 Champion: Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 19.12
Podium:
Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals
- NCAA DII Record: 70 – Dario DiFazio, Oakland (1994)
- Meet Record: 70 – Dario DiFazio, Oakland (1994)
- 2021 Champion: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 568.50
Podium:
Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals
- NCAA DII Record: 1:16.90 – Drury (2021)
- Meet Record: 1:16.90 – Drury (2021)
- 2021 Champion: Drury – 1:16.90
Podium: