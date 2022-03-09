2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:24.69 – Drury (2021)

Meet Record: 1:24.69 – Drury (2021)

2021 Champion: Drury – 1:24.69

Podium:

Drury – 1:24.87 Queens (NC) – 1:25.19 Indy – 1:25.22 Findlay – 1:25.66 McKendree – 1:25.71 Colorado Mesa – 1:27.00 Missouri S&T – 1:27.19 Florida Southern – 1:27.26

Drury successfully defended their title in the 200 medley relay, though they fell just short of the NCAA Division II record that they set a year ago. Mikita Tsmyh (21.44), Dawid Nowodworski (23.62), Dominik Karacic (20.29), and Alex Bowen (19.52) combined for 1:24.87 to secure their second consecutive gold medal in the event.

Queens got to the wall just ahead of Indy, finishing second in 1:25.19. Finn Howard (21.12), Balazs Berecz (24.24), Matej Dusa (20.63), and Skyler Cook-Weeks (19.20) contributed to the effort.

Indy finished .03 behind the Royals with Jeron Thompson (21.70), Jan Zuchowicz (23.34), Kael Yorke (20.99), and Diego Mas (19.19).

Grand Valley and Missouri-St. Louis were disqualified for early take-offs.

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet Record: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 8:54.10

Podium:

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2018)

2021 Champion: Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:43.92

Podium:

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 92 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)

Meet Record: 92 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)

2021 Champion: Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 19.12

Podium:

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 70 – Dario DiFazio, Oakland (1994)

Meet Record: 70 – Dario DiFazio, Oakland (1994)

2021 Champion: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 568.50

Podium:

Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:16.90 – Drury (2021)

Meet Record: 1:16.90 – Drury (2021)

2021 Champion: Drury – 1:16.90

Podium: