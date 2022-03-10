Stanford Women Maintain Top Spot In CWPA Week 7 Varsity Polls

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — Stanford University remains the top-ranked team in the nation as the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the 2022 Week 7/March 9 Women’s Varsity National Top 25, Division III Top 10, CWPA Top Five and CWPA Division III Top Five Polls.

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges, the University of Michigan and Austin College also continue as the top-ranked teams in the Division III Top 10, CWPA Top Five and CWPA Division III Top Five Polls.

Voted on by a panel of coaches from the Western Water Polo Association (WWPA), the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), the Golden Coast Conference, the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC), the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the Big West Conference, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and the CWPA based on the cumulative results of the season, the polls are compiled and released on Wednesday during the season.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY NATIONAL TOP 25 (WEEK 7)



Stanford University remains at No. 1 for the second time in as many weeks as the Cardinal top the Week 7/March 9 National Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinal (99 points) lead a Top 25 which experiences minimal shifts this week with the University of California-Los Angeles (96 points), the University of Southern California (93 points), the University of California (88 points), the University of Hawaii (84 points), the University of California-Irvine (80 points), the University of Michigan (76 points), Fresno State University (72 points) and Long Beach State University (67 points) retaining their previous rankings at No. 2-to-9, respectively.

The inaugural change in the Top 25 comes at No. 10 as Arizona State University (62 points) gains a one vote edge over the University of California-Davis (61 points) to take over sole custody of the Top 10’s final position.

San Jose State University (56 points) and the University of California-San Diego (50 points) remain at No. 12 and 13, while Wagner College (46 points) eclipses Indiana University (44 points) to take over at No. 14.

Indiana slips to No. 15 with the University of California-Santa Barbara (38 points), University of the Pacific (36 points), Loyola Marymount University (28 points) and Princeton University (27 points) holding down the No. 16-to-19 slots for another seven day run.

San Diego State University (24 points) and Brown University (22 points) rise to No. 20 and 21, while Harvard University (16 points) and Long Island University (13 points) slide to No. 22 and 23.

California State University-Northridge (10 points) and Marist College (6 points) complete the Top 25 as the duo exchange the final two positions.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY TOP 25 (WEEK 7/MARCH 9) Rank Team Week 6 Poll

Points 1 Stanford University 1 99 2 University of California-Los Angeles 2 96 3 University of Southern California 3 93 4 University of California 4 88 5 University of Hawaii 5 84 6 University of California-Irvine 6 80 7 University of Michigan 7 76 8 Fresno State University 8 72 9 Long Beach State University 9 67 10 Arizona State University 10 (T) 62 11 University of California-Davis 10 (T) 61 12 San Jose State University 12 56 13 University of California-San Diego 13 50 14 Wagner College 15 46 15 Indiana University 14 44 16 University of California-Santa Barbara 16 38 17 University of the Pacific 17 36 18 Loyola Marymount University 18 28 19 Princeton University 19 27 20 San Diego State University 21 24 21 Brown University 23 22 22 Harvard University 20 16 23 Long Island University 22 13 24 California State University Northridge 25 10 25 Marist College 24 6 RV Iona College NR 2 RV California Baptist University RV 1 RV Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges NR 1 RV Bucknell University RV 1 RV California State University-East Bay RV 1

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 7)

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges continues at No. 1 in the 2022 Women’s Varsity Division III Week 7/March 9 Top 10 Poll.

The lone significant change in the Top 10 comes at No. 1 as Pomona-Pitzer (99 points) loses its status as a unanimous No. 1 pick. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (95 points), California Lutheran University (90 points), Whittier College (86 points), Austin College (79 points), the University of La Verne (72 points), Chapman University (70 points), Augustana College (61 points), the University of Redlands (54 points) and Occidental College (45 points) complete the Top 10.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 7/MARCH 9) Rank Team Week 6 Poll

Points 1 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 1 99 2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 2 95 3 California Lutheran University 3 90 4 Whittier College 4 86 5 Austin College 5 79 6 University of La Verne 6 72 7 Chapman University 7 70 8 Augustana College 8 61 9 University of Redlands 9 54 10 Occidental College 10 45 RV Macalester College RV 12 RV Wittenberg University RV 12

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION TOP 5 (WEEK 7)



Five-time defending Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Champion the University of Michigan continues at No. 1 in the 2022 CWPA Division I Week 7/March 9 Top Five Poll.

The 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 league champion, Michigan (100 points) remains the undisputed/unanimous No. 1 selection.

Princeton University (95 points) hangs on at No. 2, while Brown University (90 points) moves up to No. 3 on the strength of a 7-6 defeat of previously No. 3 Harvard University.

Harvard (84 points) falls back to No. 4 with Saint Francis University (65 points) cracking the Top Five in the final position after besting Bucknell University by an 11-8 count over the weekend.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION TOP 5 (WEEK 7/MARCH 9) Rank Team Week 6 Poll

Points 1 University of Michigan 1 100 2 Princeton University 2 95 3 Brown University 4 90 4 Harvard University 3 84 5 Saint Francis University NR 65 RV Bucknell University 5 16

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION DIVISION III TOP 5 (WEEK 7)

2021 Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Division III champion Austin College remains the top-ranked program in the 2022 CWPA Division III Week 7/March 9 Top Five Poll.

The Kangaroos (100 points) continue as a unanimous No. 1 pick following a 2021 season in which Austin downed Wittenberg University to claim the program’s inaugural league championship.

Augustana College (95 points) stays at No. 2 with Macalester College (88 points) and Wittenberg (87 points) exchanging the No. 3 and 4 spots. Grove City College (64 points) holds firm at No. 5 to complete the rankings.