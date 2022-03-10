Matej Dusa of Queens Downs NCAA Division II 50 Free Record with 18.88

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

Podium:

Matej Dusa, Queens – 18.88 Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 19.18 Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens – 19.42 Alex Bowen, Drury – 19.51 Abe Townley, St. Cloud State – 19.60 Tim Stollings, Findlay – 19.64 Luka Cvetko, Wayne State – 19.69 Kyle Micallef, Florida Southern – 19.73

Queens sophomore Matej Dusa, who hails from Bratislava, Slovakia, left his mark on the NCAA on Wednesday night, breaking the Division II and meet records in the 50 free with 18.88.

Dusa came into the meet having swum the top Division II time of the 2021-22 season, 19.06 – his leadoff split on the Queens 200 free relay at the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships. It was a lifetime best, and it was .06 faster than what defending champion Karol Ostrowski of Drury went to win the event at the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships. Dusa finished third in that race with 19.42 (although he had been 19.35 in prelims).

This year, Dusa turned the tables on Ostrowski. Swimming in lane 5 after finishing second to the Drury sophomore in prelims, Dusa put up the two fastest 25s in the final to crack the 19-second barrier for the first time.

Dusa was out in 9.19 and home in 9.69 to finish .30 ahead of Ostrowski (19.18). It was his second half that was particularly impressive. Dusa came off the wall only a tick ahead of Drury’s Alex Bowen, but seemed to find a turbo charger midway through the second 25 to accelerate to the wall.

Dusa swam his second sub-19 of the night leading off the Queens relay in 18.92. (Ostrowski’s record came from his leadoff split on last year’s relay.)

Comparative splits:

Dusa (2022): 9.19 / 9.69 = 18.88

Ostrowski (2021): 9.09 / 9.83 = 18.92

Dusa is seeded second to Ostrowski in the 100 free, which will take place on Saturday. He is also entered in the 100 fly, where he is seeded 13th.