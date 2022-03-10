How Do the 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Cutlines Stack up Against Previous Years?

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Official Psych Sheets

The official psych sheets for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships were released on Wednesday morning, with the University of Texas forced to scratch one swimmer after the team qualified 19 (one over the maximum) for the competition.

Now that the official psych sheets are available, let’s take a look at how the 2022 cutlines in each event stack up against previous years. For those who may not know, when we talk about “cutlines” in this post, we’re referring to the slowest time that earned an invite in each event.

The invite times got significantly faster in all 13 events this year versus last year. Some of the most significant changes came in the 200 breast and 200 fly, both of which got 1.05 seconds faster this year. Here is the chart comparing 2022 invited times to 2021’s:

Event 2022 Cutline 2021 Cutline 2022 vs 2021 Change 50 free 19.28 19.46 -0.18 seconds 100 free 42.34 42.88 -0.54 seconds 200 free 1:33.08 1:34.04 -0.96 seconds 500 free 4:14.96 4:16.75 -1.79 seconds 1650 free 14:55.21 15:01.33 -5.12 seconds 100 back 45.87 46.37 -0.50 seconds 200 back 1:40.92 1:41.81 -0.89 seconds 100 breast 52.20 52.40 -0.20 seconds 200 breast 1:53.23 1:54.28 -1.05 seconds 100 fly 45.57 46.29 -0.72 seconds 200 fly 1:42.42 1:43.47 -1.05 seconds 200 IM 1:43.36 1:44.15 -0.79 seconds 400 IM 3:43.50 3:45.67 -2.17 seconds

Let’s take a moment to explore just how fast breaststroke has gotten in the NCAA. The invited time this year came down to 52.20 in the 100 breast. That time would have been fast enough to qualify for the A final at NCAAs as recently as 2018. Just think about that: the time it took just to qualify for the meet this year would have been fast enough to make you an All-American just 4 years ago.

Now, let’s examine the last 3 years of invited times. What you’ll notice is that most of the events had slower cutlines in 2021, which was due to the number of swimmers and teams sitting out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event 2022 Cutline 2021 Cutline 2020 Cutline 50 free 19.28 19.46 19.32 100 free 42.34 42.88 42.57 200 free 1:33.08 1:34.04 1:34.07 500 free 4:14.96 4:16.75 4:16.49 1650 free 14:55.21 15:01.33 14:57.07 100 back 45.87 46.37 46.22 200 back 1:40.92 1:41.81 1:41.49 100 breast 52.20 52.40 52.46 200 breast 1:53.23 1:54.28 1:54.03 100 fly 45.57 46.29 45.97 200 fly 1:42.42 1:43.47 1:43.18 200 IM 1:43.36 1:44.15 1:43.79 400 IM 3:43.50 3:45.67 3:44.36

Notably, the cutline this year is faster in every single event, not only versus 2021, but 2020 as well. The 200 free is another event that has gotten notably faster. The invited time has come down from its pre-pandemic mark of 1:34.0 and is now down at 1:33.0.