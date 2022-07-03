2022 NCAA A Finalist Jack Dahlgren Returns to Missouri for 5th Year

2022 NCAA A finalist in the men’s 200 backstroke Jack Dahlgren has announced via Instagram that he will be staying at Missouri to use his COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility.

“NOT DONE YET🔥”

Dahlgren spent his first four seasons at Missouri. He earned NCAA invites in each of those four seasons.

This past season, Dahlgren helped Missouri to a seventh place finish out of 10 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships. Dahlgren was the team’s second highest individual scorer as he scored 75 individual points. There he finished fifth in the 200 free (1:32.34), 100 back (46.07), and 200 back (1:41.08).

He went on to compete at NCAAs. There he finished sixth in the 200 back (1:40.17) and 13th in the 200 free (1:32.63). Notably, in prelims of both events, he went best times as he swam a 1:38.85 in prelims of the 200 back and a 1:32.01 in prelims of the 200 free. His prelims time in the 200 backstroke would have finished third in finals. He also competed in all five of Missouri’s relays.

Dahlgren was Missouri’s highest scorer at NCAAs as he scored 17 individual points. His return is huge for the team this next year as Danny Kovac who scored the team’s other 10 points at NCAAs graduated. Missouri finished 25th at NCAAs scoring a total of 27 points.

Dahlgren’s time progression from his freshman to senior season can be seen below

Freshman Season Senior Season 100 Back 47.84 46.07 200 Back 1:40.99 1:38.85 100 Free 44.97 42.43 200 Free 1:33.33 1:32.01

Dahlgren has dropped in all of his primary events in his first four years at Missouri. Notably, Dahlgren has gone from swimming the 500 freestyle at SECs and NCAAs to now swimming the 100 backstroke.

According to Missouri’s website, Dahlgren is the only fifth year senior on both the men’s and women’s teams for this upcoming season.

Dahlgren competed his undergraduate studies this spring with a degree in engineering.