2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
Day two of the 2022 FINA World Cup stop in Toronto carries the momentum from yesterday into the Pan Am Sports Centre.
Last night we saw Summer McIntosh of Canada fire off a new World Junior Record in the women’s 400m freestyle, producing the 2nd fastest time in history in the process. Olympic legend Katie Ledecky of the United States was right behind, falling only .08 shy of gold but capturing a new American Record in the event.
McIntosh will be taking on the women’s 100m backstroke here on day two, where she’ll be pitted against the likes of domestic talent Kylie Masse, Sweden’s Louise Hansson, as well as Beata Nelson of the stars n’ stripes.
For Ledecky’s part, the multi-faceted ace is expected to race the 200m free where she’ll see Aussie Madi Wilson and reigning World Record holder Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong among her competitors.
On-fire Trinidad & Tobagoan Dylan Carter is ready to rumble in the men’s 50m back, one of three World Cup titles he took during stop one in Berlin.
Additionally, South Africa’s Matt Sates will try to follow up his 400m freestyle victory from last night with a run at the men’s 200m IM.
A must-see event will be the men’s 100m freestyle, where another reigning World Record holder is among the entrants.
Kyle Chalmers of Australia is the fastest man ever in the short course 1free and we’ll see what he has in store against host country swimmer Josh Liendo, Italian rival Thomas Ceccon, the aforementioned Carter and more.
WOMEN’S 400 IM – SLOWEST HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2017
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 4:23.33 benchmark
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2017
Women’s 400m IM final results will be included after the fastest heat in the evening session.
MEN’S 50 BACK – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) 2014
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) 2009
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 2021
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:52.50, Taylor Ruck (CAN) 2016
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA) 2012
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA) 2021
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN) 2021
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS) 2019
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 55.99 Benchmark
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN) 2009
MEN’S 50 BREAST – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 24.95, Emre Sakci (TUR) 2021
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) 2017
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 2009
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) 2009
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 24.55, Clair Curzan (USA) 2021
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 24.38 Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009
MEN’S 100 FREE – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) 2021
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov 2018
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) 2021
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2013/2016
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:02.36 Benchmark
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2013/2016
MEN’S 200 FLY – HEATS
- WORLD RECORD – 1:46.85, Tomoru Honda (JPN) 2022
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:49.62, Chen Juner (CHN) 2022
- WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:48.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA) 2013
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – SLOWEST HEAT
- WORLD RECORD – 15:18.01, Sarah Kohler (GER) 2019
- WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 15:45.29, Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2020
- WORLD CUP RECORD
Women’s 1500m free final results will be included after the fastest heat in the evening session.