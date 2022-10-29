2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day two of the 2022 FINA World Cup stop in Toronto carries the momentum from yesterday into the Pan Am Sports Centre.

Last night we saw Summer McIntosh of Canada fire off a new World Junior Record in the women’s 400m freestyle, producing the 2nd fastest time in history in the process. Olympic legend Katie Ledecky of the United States was right behind, falling only .08 shy of gold but capturing a new American Record in the event.

McIntosh will be taking on the women’s 100m backstroke here on day two, where she’ll be pitted against the likes of domestic talent Kylie Masse, Sweden’s Louise Hansson, as well as Beata Nelson of the stars n’ stripes.

For Ledecky’s part, the multi-faceted ace is expected to race the 200m free where she’ll see Aussie Madi Wilson and reigning World Record holder Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong among her competitors.

On-fire Trinidad & Tobagoan Dylan Carter is ready to rumble in the men’s 50m back, one of three World Cup titles he took during stop one in Berlin.

Additionally, South Africa’s Matt Sates will try to follow up his 400m freestyle victory from last night with a run at the men’s 200m IM.

A must-see event will be the men’s 100m freestyle, where another reigning World Record holder is among the entrants.

Kyle Chalmers of Australia is the fastest man ever in the short course 1free and we’ll see what he has in store against host country swimmer Josh Liendo, Italian rival Thomas Ceccon, the aforementioned Carter and more.

Day Two Prelims Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 400 IM – SLOWEST HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2017

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 4:23.33 benchmark

WORLD CUP RECORD – 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2017

Women’s 400m IM final results will be included after the fastest heat in the evening session.

MEN’S 50 BACK – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) 2014

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

WORLD CUP RECORD – 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) 2009

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 2021

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:52.50, Taylor Ruck (CAN) 2016

WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA) 2012

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA) 2021

WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN) 2021

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS) 2019

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 55.99 Benchmark

WORLD CUP RECORD – 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN) 2009

MEN’S 50 BREAST – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 24.95, Emre Sakci (TUR) 2021

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) 2017

WORLD CUP RECORD – 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 2009

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) 2009

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 24.55, Clair Curzan (USA) 2021

WORLD CUP RECORD – 24.38 Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009

MEN’S 100 FREE – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) 2021

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov 2018

WORLD CUP RECORD – 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) 2021

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2013/2016

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:02.36 Benchmark

WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2013/2016

MEN’S 200 FLY – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 1:46.85, Tomoru Honda (JPN) 2022

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:49.62, Chen Juner (CHN) 2022

WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:48.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA) 2013

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – SLOWEST HEAT

WORLD RECORD – 15:18.01, Sarah Kohler (GER) 2019

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 15:45.29, Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2020

WORLD CUP RECORD

Women’s 1500m free final results will be included after the fastest heat in the evening session.