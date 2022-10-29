Kyle Chalmers Previews Sprint Battle Between Himself, Popovici, & Dressel

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Reported by Sophie Kaufman.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019

World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

PODIUM:

In Berlin, Dylan Carter spoke about how missing podiums served as huge motivation for him to keep training. It paid off for him in Berlin, and so far it’s still paying off for him in Toronto, as he took the win once again in the men’s 50 freestyle. He was slightly off the Trinidad and Tobago record of 20.71 that he set last weekend. That said, 20.91 was more than enough to get the job done here as he was the only man to break 21 seconds.

Like his LSU teammate MacNeil, Brooks Curry also had a quick turnaround from yesterday’s dual meet. He surged over the second 25, getting his hand on the wall second in 21.07. That lowers his best time from the 21.35 that he swam in prelims. It was very tight in the middle of the pool as the field came to the wall, and after Curry it was Chalmers in 21.10, just .03 seconds behind the American.