2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups)

Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 52.04, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed.

He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong Tzen Wei, splitting 25.20 on the first 50, and 28.82 on the way home.

Sates had a loaded schedule at these Games, entering six individual events. On day 3, he scratched the heats of the 100 freestyle. After scratching out of the 100 fly, Sates has only the 200 IM remaining for his individual events. He’s also listed as entered in the men’s 4×200 free relay, and the men’s 4×100 medley relay.

Halfway through his big taper meet for the season, Sates’ highest finish is his fourth place in the 400 IM. He also finished sixth in the 200 free, and seventh in the 400 free. This season, he set lifetime bests in all his individual events except the 100 fly. So far, he has yet to match one in Birmingham, but he came closest in the 400 free, posting 3:49.69 in prelims then 3:50.07 in the final. Both those swims are within a second of the 3:49.27 he set at the Monte Carlo stop of the Mare Nostrum tour. This is Sates’ 13th high-level meet in the last year. Prior to Worlds, he came down with an illness at South Africa’s staging camp.

There were two other scratches in the men’s 100 fly: the 16th seed Evan Jones and the 18th seed Andrew Ross. With those scratches, Scotland’s Tom Beeley and India’s Sajan Prakash have been bumped into the Day 4 semifinal.

The only other scratch comes in the women’s 100 free, where 13th seed Erin Gallagher opted out of the semifinals. In the 50 fly semifinals yesterday, Gallagher set a South African record of 26.17, and will race in that final on day 4. First alternate Evie Davis (Scotland) will get a second swim in her place.

Interestingly, of the four scratches, three of them are South African.

Day 4 Finals Scratch Report

Women’s 100 Free Semifinals

Men’s 100 Fly Semifinals