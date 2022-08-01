2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

DAY 4 PRELIMS START LISTS

Women’s 200 Back

World Record: Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.35 (2019)

Commonwealth Record: Kaylee McKeown , AUS – 2:04.28 (2021)

, AUS – 2:04.28 (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: Kylie Masse, CAN – 2:05.98 (2018)

Top 8:

Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse both looked controlled to take the win in their respective heats of the women’s 200 back, touching as the top two qualifiers heading into the final. McKeown won gold at 2022 Worlds in 2:05.08 and Masse took fifth in 2:08.00, so they should both have left something in the tank.

Minna Atherton used strong underwaters to grab the third seed in 2:11.38. Behind McKeown and Masse, the race for the bronze is wide open. Atherton put herself in a strong position, but she’ll have to hold of Scotland’s Katie Shanahan, who’s sitting only a tenth behind her.

Men’s 50 Breast

World Record: Adam Peaty , GBR – 25.95

, GBR – 25.95 Commonwealth Record: Adam Peaty , GBR – 25.95

, GBR – 25.95 Commonwealth Games Record: Adam Peaty, GBR – 26.49

Top 16:

Michael Houlie (RSA) /Adam Peaty (GBR) – 27.10 – Sam Williamson (AUS) – 27.20 Ross Murdoch (SCO) – 27.48 Grayson Bell (AUS) – 27.63 Archie Goodburn (SCO) – 27.68 Craig Benson (SCO) – 27.72 James Wilby (ENG) – 27.74 Brenden Crawford (RSA) – 27.77 Greg Butler (ENG) – 27.80 Joshua Yong (AUS) – 27.96 James Dergousoff (CAN) – 28.04 Maximillian Ang (SGP) – 28.23 Ronan Wantenaar (NAM) – 28.27 Kyle Booth (WAL) – 28.30 Jadon Wuilliez (ANT) – 28.44

Adam Peaty rebounded after the disappointment of missing the men’s 100 breast podium, tying with Michael Houlie in heat 6 for the top time of the morning.

Women’s 100 Free

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, SWE – 51.71 (2017)

Commonwealth Record: Emma McKeon , AUS – 51.96 (2021)

, AUS – 51.96 (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: Bronte Campbell, AUS – 52.72 (2018)

Top 16:

Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 54.28 Freya Anderson (ENG) – 54.83 Shayna Jack (AUS) – 55.20 Aimee Canny (RSA) – 55.27 Rebecca Smith (CAN) – 55.32 Emma McKeon (AUS) – 55.36 Anna Hopkin (ENG) – 55.50 Katerine Savard (CAN) – 55.61 Emma Chelius (RSA) – 55.63 Isabella Hindley (ENG) – 55.83 Lucy Hope (SCO) – 55.87 Victoria Catterson (NIR) – 55.97 Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 56.10 Emma Russell (SCO) – 56.12 Rebecca Sutton (WAL) – 56.37 Anna Hadjiloizou (CYP) – 56.48

Everybody held their cards close to their vests this morning in the women’s 100 free. Mollie O’Callaghan ended up with the top seed by over half a second in 54.28. That’s well off the 53.49 she went in Worlds prelims en route to her gold medal. Expect her and pretty much the rest of the field (but especially the Aussies) to speed up in the semifinals.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

World Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 49.45 (2021)

Commonwealth Record: Joseph Schooling, SGP – 50.39 (2016)

Commonwealth Games Record: Chad Le Clos, RSA – 50.65 (2018)

Top 16:

Josh Liendo (CAN) – 51.36 Jamie Ingram (ENG) – 52.17 J Peters (ENG) – 52.18 Matthew Temple (AUS) – 52.28 Cody Simpson (AUS) – 52.47 James Guy (ENG) – 52.49 Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 52.58 Quah Zheng Wei (SGP) – 52.63 Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 52.65 Finlay Knox (CAN) – 52.97 Lewis Fraser (WAL) – 53.16 Abeku Jackson (GHA) – 53.60 Bryan Xin Ren Leong (MAS) – 53.94 Matthew Sates (RSA) – 54.02 Gregor Swinney (SCO) – 54.05 Evan Jones (SCO) – 54.06

Josh Liendo dominated heat 6 of the men’s 100 fly, clocking 51.36 and winning by over a second ahead of Teong Tzen Wei. He ended up the top qualifier of the morning, after no one in heat 7 went faster. In that heat, it was Matthew Temple taking the win in 52.28, in front of 200 fly bronze medalist James Guy.

Notably, Kyle Chalmers scratched the race, presumably to focus on the 100 free final.

Women’s 200 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, HUN – 2:06.12 (2015)

Commonwealth Record: Siobhan Marie O’Connor, ENG – 2:06.68 (2016)

Commonwealth Games Record: Siobhan Marie O’Connor, ENG – 2:08.21 (2014)

Top 8:

Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:12.12 Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 2:12.57 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 2:13.18 Abbie Wood (ENG)/Abbey Harkin (AUS) – 2:13.24 – Ella Ramsay (AUS) – 2:14.03 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:14.23 Alicia Wilson (ENG) – 2:14.89

Women’s 100 Breast

World Record: Lilly King, USA – 1:04.13 (2017)

Commonwealth Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA – 1:04.82 (2021)

Commonwealth Games Record: Leisel Jones, AUS – 1:05.09 (2006)

Top 16:

Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 1:06.40 Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) – 1:07.10 Molly Renshaw (ENG) – 1:07.40 Chelsea Hodges (AUS) – 1:07.68 Jenna Strauch (AUS) – 1:07.80 Abbey Harkin (AUS) – 1:07.85 Kara Aline Hanlon (SCO) – 1:07.99 Kaylene Corbett (RSA) – 1:08.12 Sophie Angus (CAN)/Imogen Clark (ENG) – 1:08.99 – Sim En Yi Letitia (SGP) – 1:09.29 Sarah Vasey (ENG) – 1:09.62 Laura Kinley (IOM) – 1:10.66 Jinq En Phee (MAS) – 1:11.32 Lanihel Connolly (COK) – 1:11.90 Lillian Louise Higgs (BAH) – 1:12.67

Women’s 800 Free

World Record: Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:04.79 (2016)

Commonwealth Record: Ariarne Titmus, AUS – 8:13.83 (2021)

Commonwealth Games Record: Jazmin Carlin, WAL – 8:18.11 (2014)

Top 8:

Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:32.67 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 8:36.17 Eve Thomas (NZL) – 8:39.01 Kiah Melverton (AUS) – 8:40.29 Mabel Zavaros (CAN) – 8:40.31 Katrina Bellio (CAN) – 8:42.42 Michaela Pulford (RSA) – 8:48.84 Harper Jean Barrowman (CAY) – 9:16.49

In her return to competition after withdrawing from Worlds before the 800 free final due to COVID-19, Lani Pallister looked controlled, winning the first semifinal in 8:32.67. She was comfortably ahead of New Zealand’s Eve Thomas, who finished second in 8:39.01. Thomas finished seventh in Budapest, though she clocked her best time 8:27.82 in prelims. She’ll look to reverse that trend in day 5’s final.

The second heat was closer, with Ariarne Titmus just doing what she needed to do. There were only 10 entries for the 800 free, so with only two swimmers getting cut before the final, Titmus didn’t need to drop anything crazy. She touched in 8:36.17 ahead of teammate Kiah Melverton. Melverton won silver at Worlds in 8:18.77, dropping over ten seconds from her prelims swim, so watch for her to get a lot faster in the final as well.

With Pallister, Titmus, and Melverton placed well, the Aussie women have set themselves up to sweep another podium.