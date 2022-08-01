Free and IM Specialist Shelby Kahn Transfers from Penn State to Liberty

Shelby Kahn, a freestyle and IM specialist, has announced her decision to transfer to Liberty University after one season at Penn State. Kahn, who is originally from the Lancaster Aquatic Club in Pennsylvania, will be a sophomore for the 2022-2023 season, joining Liberty’s class of 2025.

I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Liberty University! I want to thank my family and friends for helping me through this process! Go flames🔥🔥🔥

Prior to college, Khan swam for Wilson High School where she qualified for and competed at the PIAA 3A State Championships four years in a row. In 2021, she competed in the 200 free, 500 free, and 400 free relay. The meet was run in a timed-finals only format. In the 200 free, Khan finished first with a 1:49.57, only .56 seconds off her best time which was set the previous weekend. She placed fourth in the 500, clocking a 4:58.67.

While at Penn State, Khan mainly competed in freestyle events across various distances. At the NC State invitational in November, she swam the 100, 200, and 500 yard freestyles, earning her season bests in each. In the 200, she qualified for finals, ultimately posting a 1:50.29 and placing 27th. Penn State is part of the Big 10 Conference (B1G). In 2022, they finished 10th out of 12 teams. Kahn did not compete.

Here is a comparison of Kahn’s best times before attending Penn State and during the 2021-2022 season:

Event Best Time: Best Time at Penn State: 50 Free 24.12 (2019) 24.43 100 free 50.76 (2021) 51.67 200 free 1:49.01 (2021) 1:50.22 500 free 4:56.26 (2021) 5:00.92 200 IM 2:04.69 (2020) 2:11.39 400 IM 4:23.02 (2019) –

Liberty University, located in Lynchburg, Virginia, is a Division I program in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Conference. At the 2022 Championships, the Lady Flames won the meet with 1,830.5 points to runner-up Florida Gulf Coast University’s 1,528. It was their 5th CCSA title in program history, with the last four being consecutive.

Kahn will be a huge asset to Liberty, as she will come in with CCSA- winning times. At the 2022 Championships, Kahn’s best times would have put her at the top of the 200 and 500 freestyle. Her times while at Penn State, although they would not have won, would still have easily put her in the A-final and scoring points.