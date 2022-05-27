Matt Sates Taking Slight Taper for World Champs, All in for Comm Games

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

GOLD – Matt Sates (RSA), 1:58.31

SILVER – Jeremy Desplanches (SUI), 2:00.30

BRONZE – Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 2:00.41

With just one swimmer nabbing a time under 2:00 in this men’s 200m IM final, the results were a little on the lackluster side.

South African Matt Sates, who already did major damage on day 1 here by beating Olympic champion Dean in the 200m free, got it done for gold tonight in 1:58.31. That’s off the 1:57.43 he produced just days ago in Monaco, but the man also raced to a huge PB in the 400m IM in last night’s session for a tough 2 free/4IM double.

Swiss Olympic medalist Jeremy Desplanches went through the motions for 2:00.30, good enough for silver, while Italy’s national record holder Alberto Razzetti was only .11 behind in 2:00.41.