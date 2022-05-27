Matt Sates Taking Slight Taper for World Champs, All in for Comm Games

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR
- Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26h
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Loretta Race.
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- GOLD – Matt Sates (RSA), 1:58.31
- SILVER – Jeremy Desplanches (SUI), 2:00.30
- BRONZE – Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 2:00.41
With just one swimmer nabbing a time under 2:00 in this men’s 200m IM final, the results were a little on the lackluster side.
South African Matt Sates, who already did major damage on day 1 here by beating Olympic champion Dean in the 200m free, got it done for gold tonight in 1:58.31. That’s off the 1:57.43 he produced just days ago in Monaco, but the man also raced to a huge PB in the 400m IM in last night’s session for a tough 2 free/4IM double.
Swiss Olympic medalist Jeremy Desplanches went through the motions for 2:00.30, good enough for silver, while Italy’s national record holder Alberto Razzetti was only .11 behind in 2:00.41.
lol world champs just another senior meet
I still don’t get it- in 2014 and 2018, swimmers from commonwealth countries say they prioritize the games over panpacs and the European champs, but at least anecdotally the times do not seem to be faster.
In both the 2014 and 1018 commonwealth games, the only WR to go was the women’s 4x100free relay, and as I scan the results, plenty of Australians go faster at the pan pacs the same year. Which means the last time an individual WR was broken at CG was at least 2006. In most cases I can remember a faster time by a commonwealth athlete in the WC the previous year. So is all the talk about focus on CG just for show?… Read more »
Another one prioritising Comm Games. 🤣
Such a shame comms struggle with host cities, because athletes always love the event. A mini Olympics between countries who love nothing more than getting one over on eachother.
It’ll get people talking, but I think this is a good call for a young swimmer looking to establish himself. Commonwealth Gold = Immediate household name in South Africa.
Still, interesting that it’s only the Brits who are not openly prioritising Commonwealths over Worlds, despite it being a home Games that will command far more public attention and engagement. Here’s hoping it doesn’t come and bite us on the arse!
Peaty said he’s focusing on Comm Games before the injury.
Yeah, I suspect most of the Brits will ultimately prioritise Commonwealths, but British Swimming are still holding the all in on both line. Preselections allowed most of the names to go to champs without a full taper, so they should really be fine with a double summer taper for Worlds/Commonwealths, then see what’s left for Europeans.