2021 Zone A: Navy’s Hannah Montau Qualifies For 3 NCAA Events With One Win

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2021 NCAA Zone Diving
- Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC
- Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13
- Live Results
- Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC
- Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY
- Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY
- Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13
- Live Results
- Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ
- Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10
- Live Results
Navy diver Hannah Montau finished one spot outside of the cutline on 3-meter and one spot outside the cut line on 1-meter. But on the final day, she crushed the platform field to win and book NCAA appearances in all three events.
Montau outscored teammate Meghan Gerdes by 16 to win the event and nab an NCAA berth. She’s one of just four women divers in the zone to qualify in all three events.
The other final-day qualifier on the women’s side: Pitt’s Claire McDaniels, who was fourth and inside the five-person cutline.
It was a Navy sweep, as Jake Hedrick won the men’s 1-meter event by about nine points. Hedrick is now qualified for NCAAs on all three boards as well.
The new men’s qualifier today: Bryce Hoch out of Penn State, who was fourth on 1-meter and will compete on 1-meter and 3-meter at NCAAs.
Current Qualifiers
Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.
|Women
|Diver
|Events
|Jocelyn Porter, Virginia
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Teagan Moravek, VT
|1m, 3m
|Hannah Montau, Navy
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Meghan Gerdes, Navy
|3m, Pl
|Jennifer Bell, Virginia
|1m, 3m
|Amy Read, Pitt
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Hailey Fisher, George Mason
|1m
|Claire McDaniels, Pitt
|Pl
|Izzi Mroz, VT
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Charlotte Bowen, Virginia
|1m, 3m
|Men
|Diver
|Events
|Dylan Reed, Pitt
|1m, 3m
|Jake Hedrick, Navy
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Paul Lenz, WVU
|1m, Pl
|Patrick Carter, Navy
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, WVU
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Wesley Ahart, Pitt
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Bryce Hoch, Penn State
|1m, 3m
|Jake Lowe, WVU
|1m, 3m
|Owen Johns, WVU
|1m, 3m
|Joshua Parquet, Pitt
|1m, Pl
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.