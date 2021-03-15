2021 Zone A: Navy’s Hannah Montau Qualifies For 3 NCAA Events With One Win

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2021 NCAA Zone Diving

Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10 Live Results



Navy diver Hannah Montau finished one spot outside of the cutline on 3-meter and one spot outside the cut line on 1-meter. But on the final day, she crushed the platform field to win and book NCAA appearances in all three events.

Montau outscored teammate Meghan Gerdes by 16 to win the event and nab an NCAA berth. She’s one of just four women divers in the zone to qualify in all three events.

The other final-day qualifier on the women’s side: Pitt’s Claire McDaniels, who was fourth and inside the five-person cutline.

It was a Navy sweep, as Jake Hedrick won the men’s 1-meter event by about nine points. Hedrick is now qualified for NCAAs on all three boards as well.

The new men’s qualifier today: Bryce Hoch out of Penn State, who was fourth on 1-meter and will compete on 1-meter and 3-meter at NCAAs.

Current Qualifiers

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women Diver Events Jocelyn Porter, Virginia 1m, 3m, Pl Teagan Moravek, VT 1m, 3m Hannah Montau, Navy 1m, 3m, Pl Meghan Gerdes, Navy 3m, Pl Jennifer Bell, Virginia 1m, 3m Amy Read, Pitt 1m, 3m, Pl Hailey Fisher, George Mason 1m Claire McDaniels, Pitt Pl Izzi Mroz, VT 1m, 3m, Pl Charlotte Bowen, Virginia 1m, 3m

Men Diver Events Dylan Reed, Pitt 1m, 3m Jake Hedrick, Navy 1m, 3m, Pl Paul Lenz, WVU 1m, Pl Patrick Carter, Navy 1m, 3m, Pl Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, WVU 1m, 3m, Pl Wesley Ahart, Pitt 1m, 3m, Pl Bryce Hoch, Penn State 1m, 3m Jake Lowe, WVU 1m, 3m Owen Johns, WVU 1m, 3m Joshua Parquet, Pitt 1m, Pl

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.