Autumn Haebig Heating Up for Day 2 of US Olympic Trials (SATURDAY HEAT SHEETS) After swimming her first best time in the 100 back in more than 5 years on Friday, Autumn Haebig will race as the top seed in the 200 free on Saturday.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 1 Finals Live Recap The men’s 200 fly final is one of the most highly anticipated races of the night. Mason Manta Rays’ Carl Bloebaum led prelims this morning with a 1:59.57.