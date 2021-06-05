Stephens & Kurle Notch Tokyo Qualification Times In Glasgow Finals

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING GLASGOW MEET

The second finals session of this British Swimming Glasgow Meet concluded today, with two swimmers, in particular, shining brightly in a last-chance attempt to be named to the nation’s Olympic roster for Tokyo.

We detailed last night how Plymouth Leander’s Laura Stephens was already hot on the trail of a 200m fly Olympic nomination by way of her head-turning 2:07.04 prelims performance. That not only sliced over half a second off of her previous lifetime best of 2:07.62, but it easily cleared the 2:08.32 British Swimming-mandated qualification time for Tokyo.

Needing to replicate that type of performance in the final for consideration, Stephens got the job done, ultimately taking the 2fly title this morning in Glasgow with a result of 2:08.15. Once again getting under the qualification standard, Stephens lead a 1-2 punch with already-qualified Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas. Thomas took silver this morning in 2:09.44.

The other swimmer making his mark in a big way was Cameron Kurle, the 2016 Olympian who threw down a lifetime best in the 200m free prelims last night. He fired off a time of 1:46.62, which marked the first time the 23-year-old University of Stirling swimmer had ever been under the 1:47 threshold.

Come this morning’s final, Kurle fell to 4th but still dipped under the British Swimming-mandated QT of 1:46.99 needed for the Olympic Games. Kurle stopped the clock in 1:46.90 to finish behind winner Duncan Scott (1:46.02), runner-up Tom Dean (1:46.46) and James Guy (1:46.49).

As for Kurle’s chances of being selected for the Olympic Games as a potential 800m free relay squad member, the British roster for Tokyo already includes 200m freestyle aces Dean, Guy, Scott, Matt Richards and Calum Jarvis. With his Olympic squad history and the fact that British Swimming has been known to used its discretionary power as it sees fit, his chances remain.

Also of note in that 200m free final this morning was the fact that 16-year-old Jacob Whittle established a new British Age Record with his 6th place effort of 1:48.10. Look for a separate post on this achievement.

Abbie Wood was successful in taking the women’s 400m IM crown, doubling up on the 200m IM event she won earlier in the meet. This morning, Loughborough’s Wood got to the wall in a mark of 4:39.96, adding some time from her 4:38.20 prelims effort from last night.

Her result was still enough to keep 3-time Olympian Hannah Miley at bay, with Miley snagging silver in 4:44.00.

The men’s IM event this morning was the 400m distance, with already-qualified Max Litchfield making his presence known with a solid 4:12.81. Litchfield is the newly-minted European Championships bronze medalist in this event, having earned a time of 4:11.56 in Budapest.

Always impressive Adam Peaty was once again in a class by himself in the men’s 100m breast, hitting a huge-time-for-anyone-else of 58.22. The man put up the only sub-minute result of the field this morning.

Additional Swims