Cameron Kurle Puts Up 200 Free Best Time At Glasgow

Hann2021 BRITISH SWIMMING GLASGOW MEET

The second session of evening prelims of the British Swimming Glasgow Meet took place at Tollcross with the likes of Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott and Kathleen Dawson back in the water.

As a reminder, for those who have already qualified for the Olympic Games, this is a chance to try out the Tokyo timing of night prelims and morning finals. However, for anyone not yet named to the British roster for this summer’s Games, this meet represents a final chance to add their names into the pot for the British Swimming selection committee.

We reported how Laura Stephens is well on her way to earning a spot on the roster, having clocked a new lifetime best 200m fly time of 2:07.04, a mark that easily cleared the British Swimming-mandated qualification time needed for the Olympic Games. We’ll see how the Plymouth Leander swimmer fares in tomorrow’s final.

Cameron Kurle also staked his claim on an outside shot of being potentially added in the 800m free relay, firing off a time of 1:46.62 in the heats of the individual 200m free. The 23-year-old Olympian from Rio had never before been under the 1:47 barrier, having owned a career-quickest time of 1:47.19 from this past Trials. Prior to that meet, Kurle’s PB rested at the 1:47.63 produced at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Keep in mind, however, that the British roster already includes 200m freestyle aces Tom Dean, James Guy, Matt Richards, Duncan Scott and Calum Jarvis so Kurle would truly have to produce something special to gain the favor of the decision-makers as a possible add-on.

Other notable swims included on-fire Abbie Wood getting it done in the women’s 400m IM for the top seed, landing lane 4 in a time of 4:38.20. That holds a near-5 second advantage over 3-time Olympian Hannah Miley‘s time of 4:43.18. Wood owns a PB of 4:37.25 as GBR’s 3rd fastest performer all-time behind Miley and Aimee Willmott.

Additional swims included Dawson heading up the women’s 50m back in 27.67, Scott Gibson grabbing the top seed in the men’s 50m back in 25.76 and both Peaty and Ross Murdoch getting under a minute in the men’s 100m breast. Peaty clocked 59.00 while Murdoch notched 59.93 heading into tomorrow morning’s final.