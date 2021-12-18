2021 SC World Champs: Day 3 Heats Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

This morning’s (or night, depending on where you’re located) action will include heats of the men’s 100 IM, 50 back, 50 free, and 200 breast, as well as the women’s 50 fly, 100 IM, 200 back, and the mixed 200 medley relay.

Now that we’ve had two nights of finals, there are 11 individual Gold medalists, and a few potential sweeps in the works. This morning will be the first step in Daiya Seto attempting to sweep the men’s IMs, after he won Gold in the 200 IM on day 1. Seto is in the fastest circle-seeded heat of the men’s 100 IM this morning.

Women’s 200 fly champion Zhang Yufei will be back in action in the 50 fly this morning. Yufei is known for her explosive speed going out in fly races, so it should be exciting to see how she’s able to hold up in a field that also features Sarah Sjostrom and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Defending 100 fly Olympic Champion and LCM World Champion Maggie MacNeil is also in the mix.

After winning the men’s 100 back in an upset on day 2, Shaine Casas will be racing in the men’s 50 back. Ilya Shymanovich will also be taking his next step towards sweeping the men’s breast events, as he’s the #2 seed in the men’s 200 breast.

Louise Hansson will not be competing in the women’s 200 back after winning the 100 back on day 2. Similarly, women’s 400 IM champion Tess Cieplucha won’t be in the women’s 100 IM today.

MEN’S 100 IM – HEATS:

World Record: 49.28 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 22 NOV 2020

Championship Record: 50.63 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 50.63 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018

ENTRY LISTS

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS:

World Record: 24.38 – ALSHAMMAR Therese (SWE) 22 NOV 2009

Championship Record: 24.47 – KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi (NED) 14 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 25.14 – IKEE Rikako (JPN) 14 NOV 2017

ENTRY LISTS

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS:

World Record: 22.22 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 6 DEC 2014

Championship Record: 22.22 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 6 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 22.77 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018

ENTRY LISTS

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 IM – HEATS:

World Record: 56.51 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 7 AUG 2017

Championship Record: 56.70 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 5 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 57.59 – SHKURDAI Anastasiya (BLR) 22 NOV 2020

ENTRY LISTS

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS:

World Record: 20.16 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 21 NOV 2020

Championship Record: 20.26 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 5 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 20.98 – SIMONS Kenzo (NED) 22 DEC 2019

ENTRY LISTS

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS:

World Record: 1:58.94 – McKEOWN Kaylee (AUS) 28 NOV 2020

C hampionship Record: 1:59.23 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 5 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 2:00.03 – FRANKLIN Missy (USA) 22 OCT 2011

ENTRY LISTS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS:

World Record: 2:00.16 – PRIGODA Kirill (RSF) 13 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 2:00.16 – PRIGODA Kirill (RSF) 13 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – YAMAGUCHI Akihiro (JPN) 14 DEC 2012

ENTRY LISTS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MIXED 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS:

World Record: 1:36.18 – Netherlands – 7 NOV 2021

Championship Record: 1:36.40 – United States – 13 DEC 2018

ENTRY LISTS

Top 8 Qualifiers: