Mona McSharry Cracks Own Irish Record in the 100 IM, Brings it Under 1:00

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 IM – HEATS:

World Record: 56.51 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 7 AUG 2017

Championship Record: 56.70 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 5 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 57.59 – SHKURDAI Anastasiya (BLR) 22 NOV 2020

ENTRY LISTS

Top 16 Qualifiers:

In this morning’s prelims of the women’s 100 IM, Ireland’s Mona McSharry downed her own Irish Record. McSharry tied for 15th this morning, narrowly advancing to semifinals, but her time of 59.65 was not only a personal best, it brought the Irish Record under 1:00 for the first time.

McSharry held the previous record at 1:00.34, a time which she swam back in 2018, at the Irish Open. McSharry, who is primarily a breaststroker, currently holds the national records in the LCM 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 50 fly, as well as the SCM 50 breast, 100 breast, and 100 IM. She’s also a record-holder on 5 women’s relays.

McSharry currently competes collegiately for Tennessee, where she’s one of the hottest breaststrokers in the NCAA. Last year, she finished 4th in the SCY 100 breast, and 3rd in the 200 breast at the NCAA Championships as a freshman.

Tonight, she’ll be battling to move up and advance to the finals of the 100 IM, and lower her record further in the process.