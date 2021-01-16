2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 3 Men’s Prelims Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The men’s program on Saturday in San Antonio will be highlighted by the 100 backstroke, where Shaine Casas will face off with world record holder and defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy.

Murphy is coming off a standout ISL season, while Casas is in the midst of an incredible NCAA campaign, and turned heads by going sub-52 twice in the 100 fly on Friday, winning decisively.

We’ll also see if any of the sprinters in the men’s 50 free have a response for David Curtiss‘ 21.87 this morning in Richmond, and the 400 free should be a fun rematch between Zane Grothe and Kieran Smith, who went 1-2 in the 800 on Thursday and then 1-3 in the 200 last night. 200 free runner-up Townley Haas will also be in the mix.

Both the 200 fly and 200 breast appear to be pretty wide open coming into the day with plenty of big names, including Chase Kalisz (in both) and Nic Fink who already have wins under their belt here in San Antonio.

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 1:53.84, Gianluca Urlando (USA), 2019

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.19

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 56.59

Men’s 400 Free Prelims