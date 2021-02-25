2021 ACC Men’s Champs: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

After a wild first evening of racing that saw ten NCAA ‘A’ relay cuts and numerous school records, the first full day of swimming of the 2021 ACC Men’s Championships gets going this morning with prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

One interesting wrinkle about today is that we won’t see any of 2020’s champions in these three events back to defend their titles, but we will see two 2019 champions. The day will begin with the 500 free, where NC State sophomore Ross Dant holds the top seed with a time of 4:14.04, but his teammate, Eric Knowles, won this event in 2019, and holds the #2 seed. In the 200 IM, top-seed Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech will be looking to reclaim his crown after winning the title in 2019, but finishing 2nd by a scant 0.04s last year.

Finally, we’ll have the 50 free, where UVA freshman Matt Brownstead has been two-tenths faster than anyone else in the conference this season, and also had the fastest free split in the field on last night’s 200 medley relay, but he’ll have his work cut out against sprint opponents like Pitt senior Blaise Vera, who swam fly, not free, last night, and had one of the ten fastest splits ever.

Scores After Day 1 (Including All Diving)

While the live results currently only include the 3m diving event, Meet Mobile (and our math) shows that this is what the team scores look currently with all three diving events and the first two relays all taken into account:

UNC – 304 Virginia Tech – 249 Louisville – 238 Miami (FL) – 207 FSU – 205 Georgia Tech – 191 NC State – 174 Duke – 152 Pitt – 120 UVA – 106 Notre Dame – 82 Boston College – 66

500 Free – Prelims

ACC Record – 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

ACC Meet Record – 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia), 2010

2020 Champion – Zach Yeadon (Notre Dame), 4:10.39

Top 8:

Tonight’s A-final will look pretty similar to last year’s, with five men returning. NC State sophomore Ross Dant put up the fastest time of the morning with a 4:12.54 in the final heat. That’s a new lifetime best for Dant, whose previous best of 4:13.77 came during his 4th-place finish last year.

Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland and UVA’s Jack Walker took 3rd and 2nd last year, resepctively, and the pair have the #2 and #3 seeds this morning, going 4:13.04 and 4:14.96, both significantly faster than they were in last year’s prelims.

FSU freshman Yordan Yanchev blasted a 4:15.02 from the first heat to qualify 4th overall. Yanchev holds multiple Bulgarian long course records, and when he announced his commitment in the fall of 2019, we noted that his 400 LCM time converted to roughly a 4:17.98 in the 500 free. While we know that LCM-SCY conversions aren’t super-reliable, in this case it seems to have worked, despite Yanchev being relatively new to SCY competition.

Returning A-finalists Antani Ivanov of Virginia Tech and Eric Knowles of NC State qualified 6th and 7th, with times of 4:16.40 and 4:16.47. Knowles won this event in 2019. That’s a lifetime best for Ivanov, whose previous best of 4:17.52 came during last year’s prelims.

There will be a total of three freshmen in tonight’s A-final, as Georgia Tech’s Baturalp Unlu (4:16.47) and NC State’s James Plage (4:17.82) round out the top eight. Unlu’s previous best was a 4:19.19 from the UGA Invite, while Plage’s previous best was a 4:18.33 from the UNC Invite.

200 IM – Prelims

ACC Record – 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

Meet Record – 1:41.24, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2017

2020 Champion – Ted Schubert (Virginia) – 1:43.09

50 Free – Prelims