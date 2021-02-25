Izzy Ivey Won’t Swim Individual Event for Points on Day 2 of Pac-12 Champs

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal swimmer Izzy Ivey has opted for the 50 free instead of the 200 IM as her first individual event on day 2 of the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday.

Ivey had the choice between two events. In both cases, she was seeded 2nd, and in both cases, her seed was behind a fellow Cal Bear: Alicia Wilson is the top seed in the 200 IM in 1:53.58, while freshman Emily Gantriis is the top seed in the 50 free in 22.14.

Ivey is seeded with her lifetime best in the 50 free of 22.18; her season-best is a 22.58 done in a dual meet with Stanford just 2 weeks ago.

Ivey does have an X marked next to her swim in the 50 free, meaning that she’s racing prelims as an exhibition and won’t be eligible for finals or points. That means she’ll swim the 100 fly/100 back double on Friday for points, and the 100 free on Saturday for points.

With the Pac-12 coming closer to ‘real’ entries than most conferences do on their psych sheets, Ivey’s was the only significant high-seeded choice to be made.