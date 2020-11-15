2020 ISL Semifinal 1– Energy Standard and London Roar Advance to Final

2020 International Swimming League

Energy Standard won the first semifinal match of the 2020 International Swimming League season, scoring a total of 580 points to hold London Roar at bay. Energy Standard had seven of the top ten point scorers in the match, including Sarah Sjostrom and Siobhan Haughey, who earned MVP bonuses for finishing 1st and 3rd. Chad le Clos, Kliment Kolesnikov, Florent Manaudou, Ilya Shymanovich, and Femke Heemskerk were among the top scorers of the match for ENS.

London Roar’s top performers included skins winner Adam Peaty, the number 2 MVP point winner of the match, Duncan Scott, and Kirill Prigoda.

Rank Club Club Code Men Women Mixed Total 1 Energy Standard ENS 243 315 22 580 2 London Roar LON 287.5 202 28 517.5 3 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 191.5 171 18 380.5 4 NY Breakers NYB 99 134 6 239

The top 8 teams from the regular season are competing in two semifinals. The top four teams will advance. Cali Condors, LA Current, Iron, and Toronto Titans are competing in the second semifinal for the chance to meet Energy Standard and London Roar in next weekend’s final match.

League Standings After Match 10

Rank Club Code Matches Played M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 Standings Points 1 Cali Condors CAC 4 4 4 4 4 16 2 Energy Standard ENS 4 3 4 4 4 15 3 London Roar LON 4 4 4 3 2 13 4 LA Current LAC 4 2 4 3 3 12 5 Iron IRO 4 3 3 3 2 11 6 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 4 3 2 2 3 10 7 Toronto Titans TOR 4 2 3 2 1 8 8 NY Breakers NYB 4 1 2 2 1 6 9 DC Trident DCT 4 2 1 1 1 5 10 Aqua Centurions AQC 4 1 1 1 1 4

Semifinals Standings

Rank Club Code SF Matches SF1 SF2 Total Points 1 Energy Standard ENS 1 4 4 2 London Roar LON 1 3 3 3 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 1 2 2 4 NY Breakers NYB 1 1 1 =5 Cali Condors CAC 0 0 =5 LA Current LAC 0 0 =5 Iron IRO 0 0 =5 Toronto Titans TOR 0 0

How Standings Work

In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:

1st place – 4 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)