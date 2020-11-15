2020 ISL Semifinal 1– Energy Standard and London Roar Advance to Final

2020 International Swimming League
- Saturday, November 14: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Sunday, November 15: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard / London Roar / Tokyo Frog Kings / NY Breakers
Energy Standard won the first semifinal match of the 2020 International Swimming League season, scoring a total of 580 points to hold London Roar at bay. Energy Standard had seven of the top ten point scorers in the match, including Sarah Sjostrom and Siobhan Haughey, who earned MVP bonuses for finishing 1st and 3rd. Chad le Clos, Kliment Kolesnikov, Florent Manaudou, Ilya Shymanovich, and Femke Heemskerk were among the top scorers of the match for ENS.
London Roar’s top performers included skins winner Adam Peaty, the number 2 MVP point winner of the match, Duncan Scott, and Kirill Prigoda.
|Rank
|Club
|Club Code
|Men
|Women
|Mixed
|Total
|1
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|243
|315
|22
|580
|2
|London Roar
|LON
|287.5
|202
|28
|517.5
|3
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|191.5
|171
|18
|380.5
|4
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|99
|134
|6
|239
The top 8 teams from the regular season are competing in two semifinals. The top four teams will advance. Cali Condors, LA Current, Iron, and Toronto Titans are competing in the second semifinal for the chance to meet Energy Standard and London Roar in next weekend’s final match.
League Standings After Match 10
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|Matches Played
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|Standings Points
|1
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|16
|2
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|15
|3
|London Roar
|LON
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|13
|4
|LA Current
|LAC
|4
|2
|4
|3
|3
|12
|5
|Iron
|IRO
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|11
|6
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|10
|7
|Toronto Titans
|TOR
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|8
|8
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|6
|9
|DC Trident
|DCT
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
Semifinals Standings
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|SF Matches
|SF1
|SF2
|Total Points
|1
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|1
|4
|4
|2
|London Roar
|LON
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|1
|2
|2
|4
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|1
|1
|1
|=5
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|0
|0
|=5
|LA Current
|LAC
|0
|0
|=5
|Iron
|IRO
|0
|0
|=5
|Toronto Titans
|TOR
|0
|0
How Standings Work
In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:
- 1st place – 4 points
- 2nd place – 3 points
- 3rd place – 2 points
- 4th place – 1 point
At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)