Thomas Heilman Is Now the Fastest-Ever 13 Year Old in 200Y Free, 200Y Fly

Cavalie Aquatics – ACAC Dual Meet

November 14-15, 2020

Charlottesville, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Cavalier Aquatics ACAC Dual Meet”

13-year old Thomas Heilman didn’t rest on his laurels from this weekend’s long course US Open meet. In spite of being in the younger end of the age group, he broke a pair of 13-14 National Age Group Records at the Richmond site of the 9-site championship meet, and on Sunday, he raced back to Charlottesville, Virginia to swim for Cavalier Aquatics in a dual meet with crosstown rivals ACAC.

At the meet, Heilman won the 200 free in 1:38.81 and the 200 fly in 1:47.93.

That swim in the 200 free ranks him now 7th all-time among 13-14s in the 200 yard free. he also becomes the youngest swimmer to ever crack 1:40 in the event: the previous fastest time by a 13-year old was Maxime Rooney, who swam 1:40.06 at Far Westerns in 2012. Rooney is now a member of the US National Team.

All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 13-14 200 Yard Free

Daniel Diehl, 2020 – 1:36.75 Destin Lasco, 2016 – 1:38.24 Michael Andrew, 2014 – 1:38.31 Maxime Rooney, 2012 – 1:38.42 Cooper Lucas, 2020 – 1:38.58 Trey Freeman, 2015 – 1:38.82 Thomas Heilman, 2020 – 1:38.91 Nick Silverthorn, 2010 – 1:38.94 Dimiter Zafirov, 2019 – 1:39.08 Dare Rose, 2017 – 1:39.18

In the 200 fly, he becomes the youngest swimmer ever to go sub-1:48 as well. In fact, it wasn’t until last December that any 13-year old had been even under 1:51, when 11-12 National Age Group Record holder Dean Jones swam 1:48.87 at just 13. And now, Heilman is almost a full second faster than that.

He is now tied with current US National Teamer Luca Urlando

All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 13-14 100 Yard Fly

Michael Andrew, 2014 – 1:45.39 Cooper Lucas, 2020 – 1:47.34 (TIE) Luca Urlando, 2017/Thomas Heilman, 2020 – 1:47.93 Rick Berens, 2003 – 1:48.24

Heilman’s previous best times in those events were 1:40.85 and 1:53.51, respectively.

Heilman trains with Cavalier Aquatics since that team, which was previously just the USA Swimming representation affiliated with the University of Virginia, but merged with Heilman’s Charlottesville YMCA Aquatics Club this summer. He trains under Mike Wenert, the club’s head coach.

200 Free Splits:

50m: 22.59

100m: 24.92 (47.61)

150m: 25.61

200m: 25.59 (51.20) (1:38.81)

200 Fly Splits: