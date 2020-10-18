2020 ISL Match 2 – Day 1 Entry Lists

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Sunday, October 18: 6 PM – 8 PM Local Time (12 noon – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM- 3 AM J+1 Japan)

Monday, October 19: 4 PM – 6 PM Local Time (10 AM – 12 PM U.S. Eastern, 11 PM – 1 AM Japan Time)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) Format

2020 ISL Scoring Format

Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron

LANES

1 & 2 – DC Trident

3 & 4 – London Roar

5 & 6 – Iron

7 & 8 – Aqua Centurions

Iron star Katinka Hosszu will make her Season 2 debut here, racing two of her signature events; the 200 backstroke and IM. Last season, Hosszu went 3-for-3 in the 200 IM but it was Sydney Pickrem who swam the fastest time at the 2019 Finale in Las Vegas. Both Hosszu and Pickrem will race the event today, each vying for the top spot against a particularly talented field.

Another one of the particularly stacked fields on day 1 will be the men’s 200 breaststroke. Although the 100 is his forte, Adam Peaty will be a sure threat in this event. He’ll face off against fellow breaststroke stars Ian Finnerty of DC, Kirill Prigoda, Ross Murdoch, Nicolo Martinenghi, among others.

Peaty will be back to race the 50 breast, having won that event at last year’s Budapest meet. With a field nearly identical to the 200 breast, Day 1 will be sure to see some quick breaststroke action.

Having won the event when she raced it in Budapest last year, Iron’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo will be the favourite in the 50 freestyle on day 1 of match 2. Several seasoned sprinters, however, will be giving her a run for her money including DC’s Haley Anderson and Margo Geer, London’s Maria Kameneva, and Aqua’s Lidon Munoz.

Some notable absences from the start list for the morning include London Roar’s James Guy, Freya Anderson, and Tom Dean.